Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Developer Blue Firefly Games and publisher Short N Sweet Games have shown off a trailer for their upcoming 'down scrolling' game Udo (Unidentified Drilling Object), coming to Nintendo Switch on February 1st, 2024.

Boasting challenging, fast-paced gameplay, Udo is nevertheless designed to be completed in around 3 hours or so. Its gameplay is very reminiscent of Downwell in which you constantly drill down to unlock perks, items, and unique powers. We adore Downwell, and looking at the trailer for this one, Udo definitely gives off the same vibes. We're up for it!

Let's check out the key features:

The only way is down: Unique fast-paced Downscrolling bouncing core mechanics. Master your drill's mechanics to blast your way down into the creepy hole in a rare down-scroller game format. You'll be amazed at how much different stuff you can do with it. JUICY, JUICY, Roguelike: Enjoy super tight and rewarding gameplay as you unlock perks and extra powers for your character and drill through 4 Ever-shifting Worlds with randomly generated levels in meticulously crafted Roguelike loop, upgrades and progression​



Beloved meets the new: UDO brings a familiar retro pixel art roguelike style with an unique easy to learn, hard to master gameplay mechanic, 18 Different character skins and a crudely funny corporate storyline



Lotsa stuff: Make each run unique by choosing between different suits and upgrades to shape your playstyle. 36 gameplay-altering Skills, 5 equipments that change the way the player drills and interact with the environments to discover and master

Udo will be available via the Nintendo eShop for USD 14,99 / £ 13.29 / € 14,79 / R$ 19,99.

What do you make of this one? We've not seen that many games similar to Downwell, so we've definitely got our eye on it. Let us know what you think with a comment.