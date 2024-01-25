Resident Evil and Mario Kart. Hardly the most likely pairing, eh? We'd be pretty confident assuming that a crossover isn't coming our way anytime soon, but if the last few years have proven one thing, it's that you can never rule out the hacking community.

'Resident Evil Kart' is a new ROM hack from SNES hacker MrL314 which brings the two series together in the most challenging way possible. No, this isn't Jill Valentine speeding around Moo Moo Meadows (as much as we'd love to see that), instead, it takes Resident Evil's classic perspective shots — the fixed camera angles — and adds them to Super Mario Kart.

If it sounds like a headache, that's because it probably is. One look at the following footage and you can see how a standard race quickly turns into carnage once some ever-changing camera angles are thrown into the mix.





Resident Evil's OG fixed camera angles are a bit of a marmite situation amongst fans of the series — you either love the atmosphere it creates, or it annoys the pants off you — but seeing it in action on a classic Mario Kart track? No thank you.

You can find MrL314's full description of the ROM hack below:

Welcome to Resident Evil Kart! This is a troll hack I decided to make while researching how the camera system in Super Mario Kart works. It is a fun, yet very challenging hack that puts a new spin on how you play Super Mario Kart!

What is this hack? Well, in the original Resident Evil games, a technique was used in order to make the games feasible on the system and to introduce an element of horror to the games, something called "Perspective Shots". Instead of the camera always following the player around in an over-the-shoulder or dynamic camera mode, the cameras and views were all in predetermined locations around the map showing fixed shots of the rooms. I have applied this principle to Super Mario Kart to make this hack! Instead of the camera following you around like normal, the camera is in predetermined locations around the track and provide fixed perspective shots of the track as you drive around it. This absolutely makes the game a lot harder to play, and provides an interesting challenge to those who wish to take it on! I have also added support for the Battle Tracks for Battle Mode, so you can play with these perspective shots against another player, and see how well you can stretch your abilities! Have Fun! >

Those who are feeling up to the challenge can check out Resident Evil Kart on Romhacks.org.

This is not the first time that MrL314's work has been all about making the classic SNES racer that bit more difficult. Let's not forget that this is the hacker who managed to install the Blue Shell in Super Mario Kart a few years back — a pretty evil addition, but these camera angles might just take the biscuit.