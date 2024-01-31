Nintendo is widely known for its wholesome, family-friendly content, but it often likes to push certain boundaries when it comes to its WarioWare franchise, injecting a bit of crude (but still rather tame) humour into its marketing material to reflect Wario's more 'off-colour' personality.

To demonstrate this, Nintendo has launched a new WarioWare website dedicated to the franchise, and it's chock full of the kind of wacky humour you'd come to expect at this point. Designed to represent the WarioWare, Inc. company, it showcases information on the main man himself, his employees, and the franchise's history. If that's not enough, there's also a dedicated fart button.

Yep, officially dubbed the 'Aroma Button', it's essentially shaped to resemble Wario's rotund backside, and clicking on it will result in... well, you know what it will result in. You can click it in rhythm, hold it down, or mash it as fast as you can, and these will all lead to different, yet equally hilarious outcomes. We won't spoil it here, so crank up the volume and get clicking. Just... Maybe make sure you're not at work or anything.

Naturally, the website is primarily designed to promote the recently released WarioWare: Move It! on the Nintendo Switch. The game launched on November 3rd, 2023 and received a solid 8/10 in our review. We said that "as long as you can make peace with things not being quite as fun solo, it's really hard to knock the chaotically silly vibe of this most excellent party game".