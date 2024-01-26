We've had Nintendo Oreos before, so of course it makes sense that we get a drinks collaboration at some point, right?
Capri Sun has teamed up with the Big N (no, you're not dreaming) to not only redecorate their pouches and cartons but also set up a competition. 1 of 500 Nintendo Switch OLEDs will be given away, along with a download code for one of three games, which will feature on the front of the carton designs (via License Global).
The games up for grabs are Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (adorned on the Fruit Punch flavour), Animal Crossing: New Horizons (represented on Pacific Cooler) and Pikmin 4 (on the delicious Strawberry Kiwi flavour). Each specially branded Capri Sun will have a QR code on it that you'll be able to scan on your phone and enter a competition for a chance to win a Switch OLED.
As far as we can tell, the competition is only open in the US, but if you are located over there, then you can "Slurp and Win". Potentially! The competition is open from now until 31st March 2024. Check out the official Capri Sun website for more details.
We can't remember the last time we had a Capri Sun — can you? Will you be grabbing one to try and win a Switch OLED? Let us know down below.
[source sweepstakes.caprisun.com, via licenseglobal.com]
THE PROPHECY HAS FINALLY BEEN FULFILLED
I haven't had a Capri Sun since I was like 12; kinda want one now. Effective advertising.
Nintendo always does these cross-promotions like with Lunchables, but they usually just have a picture of Mario on the side of the box. Having the whole juice pouch just be one of multiple game boxes is kind of awesome.
I'm curious, does anyone know how these giveaways reflect on financial reports? Does this count as 500 additional Switch units being shipped?
And lastly, inb4 the inevitable dirty jokes about that tag line....
I wish they still made the original Capri Sun’s that made all of us kids HYPER in the 90s. So much sugar everywhere in the 90s. They were really good frozen too.
But I’m sad this promotion doesn’t include the cherry flavor. That was the best one!
People here in Mexico would probably call the MK8D one something like "sabor Mario Carritos".
Also, just noticed, but I'm really happy Nintendo continues to promote Pikmin and included it alongside their two best-sellers, Mario Kart and Animal Crossing. They could've easily went with Splatoon or Smash instead. This is very good, and hopefully they do the same with other games like Metroid Prime 4.
Didn't even take long for a NintendoCapriSun joke, lol.
Wonder what he thinks about this.
Thank goodness. I refuse to eat or drink anything unless it has Nintendo cobranding. I've been feeling light-headed for so long
WE'RE FRUIT PUNCHING THIS BITCH!!!
I still love a Capri Sun to this day. Always looking for an excuse to buy them for the kids so I can grab one for myself.
Cheery flavour is hands down the best though.
Damn. Now all I want is a Samurai Goroh Cherry flavour Capri Sun.
Many will enter. But only few will win.
Western Pikmin merchandise:
I don't care about the Switch, gimme my Mario Kart capri sun
Animal Ceossing and a Pacific cooler, for the GOAT..
@johnvboy FINALLY! All this chatter about the cherry flavor had me thinking that people didn't know that Pacific Cooler is in fact the best.
I would've rocked these in primary school!
Please come to england.
@Not_Soos I don't think they would do it with Prime 4 because it is probably gonna be rated T.
All the games they promote in this way are accessible to kids which is probably why Smash isn't shown.
Sure I want to wreck my blood sugar today.
I had no idea Capri-sun was still a thing, I remember the adverts from ye old 90s.
