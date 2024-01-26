We've had Nintendo Oreos before, so of course it makes sense that we get a drinks collaboration at some point, right?

Capri Sun has teamed up with the Big N (no, you're not dreaming) to not only redecorate their pouches and cartons but also set up a competition. 1 of 500 Nintendo Switch OLEDs will be given away, along with a download code for one of three games, which will feature on the front of the carton designs (via License Global).

The games up for grabs are Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (adorned on the Fruit Punch flavour), Animal Crossing: New Horizons (represented on Pacific Cooler) and Pikmin 4 (on the delicious Strawberry Kiwi flavour). Each specially branded Capri Sun will have a QR code on it that you'll be able to scan on your phone and enter a competition for a chance to win a Switch OLED.

As far as we can tell, the competition is only open in the US, but if you are located over there, then you can "Slurp and Win". Potentially! The competition is open from now until 31st March 2024. Check out the official Capri Sun website for more details.

We can't remember the last time we had a Capri Sun — can you? Will you be grabbing one to try and win a Switch OLED? Let us know down below.