It has been a huge couple of years for Mario. There was the movie, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the Mario RPG and upcoming Thousand-Year Door remakes, an app on the LG TV Content Store, Super Nintendo Wor- wait a second, an LG app? Doesn't sound very Nintendo-y, does it? That's because it's not.

Yes, we have another dodgy Mario clone on our hands.

!Super Marty! (the shame knows no bounds) is an auto-runner where you control the titular dungaree-and-red-cap-wearing hero through a series of platforming levels with inventive names like 'Green World,' 'Rocky World'... 'Ice World'. You find keys, visit castles, watch unskippable ads — all of that good stuff.

Aside from the name (which we'll be fair and call "a little on the nose") and the protagonist's design, the game also features original ideas like enemy piranha plants and a title font that is eerily similar to another that we have seen before. If only we could put a finger on what it was...

The app's seller, Klebo, has a lot of big words to describe this one including "an unforgettable adventure," "heart-pounding" and, perhaps best of all, "visually stunning and diverse". We took the game for a spin (because of course we did) and the jittery frame rate and looping music were enough to put us off pretty swiftly. "Visually stunning and diverse" this is not.

Chances of a Switch port? We'd go slim to non-existent. That said, with some of the quality that can be found on the eShop these days, anything is possible, we guess.