QubicGames has announced that it is launching a pretty generous giveaway that includes 12 free Nintendo Switch titles.
Limited to residents of US, Canada, and Mexico, the event will begin on January 12th during which time you'll have until January 15th to 'qualify' for the main event.
So what do we mean by that? Well, you'll need to purchase one of 16 titles at the price of $0.49 (and this price is provided you already own or will purchase either Coloring Book (Free), Puzzle Book, Pocket Mini Golf or Robonauts - otherwise you're looking at full price. Just download Coloring Book, yeah?).
The list of qualifying titles includes:
- Coin Rush
- Hole io
- Paper io 2
- Monster Truck Arena
- Light-It Up
- My Bakery Empire
- Helix Jump
- Golf Guys
- ASMR Slicing
- Zombie Defense
- Farm Land
- Real Boxing 2
- Run Sausage Run
- Johnny Trigger
- Om Nom Run
- DIY Paper Doll
Once you've purchased one of the qualifying titles, you'll need to go back on January 15th and download your first free game. Go back every day from then on to create a 'chain' of free games. You have between 0:00 PT to 23:59 PT every day to download each game, and if you miss one, you'll need to buy the title you missed for $1.99 to re-enter the chain.
Got all that? Okay... Here's what's on the roster so far, and we'll update daily from January 17th to keep you in the loop:
- January 15th - Pocket Mini Golf 2
- January 16th - Good Night, Knight
- January 17th - January 24th - One free title per day, announced gradually.
- January 25th - Two free titles
That's it then! Not bad a bad way to start the year, eh? If you're taking part, then be sure to let us know your thoughts on the games in question with a comment down below.
Nope. No thank you.
I really like Light It Up. Been playing it the past couple days. It has really pleasing audio design, graphics, and gameplay. I got the DLC too, and it has a nice challenge right from the first level. Great little game!
And for free, everyone should try it!
For me, these types of free digital game giveaways have reliably created more regret than they do pleasure - plus they really clutter up the redownload page of eshop.
But I still love you nintendolife<3
Thanks but no thanks.
Nothing for Europe again?
I got Real Boxing 2 and the Pocket Mini Golf games when they were under £1 in a deep sale I think. RB2 isn't all that and Pocket Mini Golf is an okay, cheap timepass for that money
