QubicGames has announced that it is launching a pretty generous giveaway that includes 12 free Nintendo Switch titles.

Limited to residents of US, Canada, and Mexico, the event will begin on January 12th during which time you'll have until January 15th to 'qualify' for the main event.

So what do we mean by that? Well, you'll need to purchase one of 16 titles at the price of $0.49 (and this price is provided you already own or will purchase either Coloring Book (Free), Puzzle Book, Pocket Mini Golf or Robonauts - otherwise you're looking at full price. Just download Coloring Book, yeah?).

The list of qualifying titles includes:

Once you've purchased one of the qualifying titles, you'll need to go back on January 15th and download your first free game. Go back every day from then on to create a 'chain' of free games. You have between 0:00 PT to 23:59 PT every day to download each game, and if you miss one, you'll need to buy the title you missed for $1.99 to re-enter the chain.

Got all that? Okay... Here's what's on the roster so far, and we'll update daily from January 17th to keep you in the loop:

January 15th - Pocket Mini Golf 2

Pocket Mini Golf 2 January 16th - Good Night, Knight

Good Night, Knight January 17th - January 24th - One free title per day, announced gradually.

January 24th - One free title per day, announced gradually. January 25th - Two free titles

That's it then! Not bad a bad way to start the year, eh? If you're taking part, then be sure to let us know your thoughts on the games in question with a comment down below.