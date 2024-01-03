While January isn't always the biggest month on the video game calender, this year there are already several games to look forward to. One of these is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - a new Metroidvania-style take on the classic platforming series.

If you're wondering just how much bang for your buck you'll be able to get from this one, according to Game Informer, this new adventure is estimated to be roughly 25 hours. It's not entirely clear if this is just the main game or a completionist run. However, the length of each playthrough depends on player skill and the amount of exploration.

As a reminder, there's a demo of The Lost Crown arriving next week on 11th January. The full launch of the game will then follow on 18th January 2024.