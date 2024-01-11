Oh gosh, talk around the 'Switch 2' is really starting to gain momentum now. It's only natural that so-called leaks and whispers will increase rapidly as we inch to an inevitable official announcement from Nintendo, whenever that will be. It can be tough to determine what's legitimate and what's not, and for every story we run here on NL concerning credible hardware rumours, there are five others we sidestep due to chronic eye-roll and big hmm.
A recent report from a Taiwanese Economic Forum (via Reddit) has suggested that the Switch 2 will come boasting a 120hz screen, NVIDIA’s T239 processor, and improved battery life. On the flip side, it also states that the console's RAM will be limited to 8GB, while the internal storage will only be a meagre 64GB.
The legitimacy of the report's claims aside, it did get us thinking: Just what would be a reasonable amount of internal storage for a new Nintendo console in 2024?
The original Switch launched in 2017 with 32GB internal storage while the 2021 OLED Model upgraded this to 64GB, but even this has proven to be inefficient for most regular users, with first-party games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom taking up over 16GB of storage and third-party titles like The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition requiring nearly a whopping 40GB. Games like NBA 2K24 simply don't fit on Switch.
It makes the additional purchase of an SD card near-mandatory. Thankfully, they're getting both larger in capacity and cheaper in price, but we'd like to think that the next console will up its game with the internal storage, right?
Looking at the current competition, you've got the new PS5 'Slim' rocking 1TB of storage (technically 848GB with all the mandatory bits and bobs) while the original PS5 boasted 825GB (roughly 667.2GB of usable space). Over on Xbox, the Series X has 1TB of stoage (about 800GB of usable space) while the Series S cuts this down significantly with a 512 GB SSD (or 360 GB of usable space).
So let us know in the below poll how much internal storage you think would be reasonable for the 'Switch 2', and be sure to leave a comment if you've got an idea of what you think it will actually be.
In this day and age, they'd better at least give us 256GB.
256GB SSD with the option for expandable storage would probably be a good balance of file size and associated costs. Even on Switch 2, I doubt file sizes will get as big as they do on the home consoles.
I voted 128GB, because I think that's a reasonable assumption for them to market. But my fondest wish would be at least double; 256gb. Maybe this time around they can cater to their hardcore fans and bring out larger storage capacity models, like they did with Wii U. Although I never understood their marketing there with the black and white model being tied to internal storage capacity...
@braincandy101 Nintendo: "Sure, as long as we can reasonably expect people to pay accordingly"
1TB or larger, preferably 2TB. SSDs are dirt cheap these days.
Or better yet 512GB and allow us to install a 2230 M.2 SSD. (like in the SteamDeck)
Depends on the size of the games. My RP3+ has 128gb internal and a 128gb micro SD of external space and the games that take up the most space are PSX, Dreamcast, PSP and NDS. I have about 40gb internal remaining and 10gb external. If most cellphones can store 1TB nowadays anything less for a modern console would be a compromise.
They will give us 128 GB and give use once again a middle finger even though it's twice the size of the oled model.
128 GB is the low bar that "Switch 2" can go, I'm expecting 256 GB
500gb should be reasonable this day and age. Storage is getting cheaper every year so there's no excuse.
Depends on what kind of storage it uses and how easily expanable it is, like if it's sd cards again I've few of them knocking about that wouldn't necessarily want to be paying more for more internal storage.
If it's an ssd you'd hope for about 500-800gb actually useable. Those xbox expansion cards are great in practice but so pricey
No less than 1tb
1 Terrabyte, preferably no less. Games are getting big despite Nintendo's zip wizardry, you need large internal storage specs.
They need at least 128GB. But it would be nice with more options.
128 or 256 would be enough for most owners bigger cartridge size would also solve a lot of promblems it al depens on the price of internal storage. SD cards dont cost a lot but internal storage does so if they want to keep the price down...
I’d just like to see a few variations that offer different HD size or something. And I hope it gets announced this year. I stopped myself a few times this week from buying a ASUS - ROG Ally on a super sale because I’d rather put the 400 towards the switch 2. As long as it’s got BC with the switch I will buy it whatever it costs.
actually i never thought only 32 gb was a limitation, you had to buy an Sd anywhere.. think the ps5 is a weird comparison.. .you're really forced to buy an expensive ssd sooner that you did with the og swithc.. the games are soo big..
It depends how big the games come in but in this day and age? 1TB would be on the safe side. I don’t expect they’ll be memory hogs like PS5 stuff but they won’t be small.
I’d be happy enough with 500GB if the expansion options are affordable.
I'll take more, but I'm not expecting more than 64GB. Nintendo has been notoriously stingy when it comes to internal storage, so I'm not expecting something crazy like 2TB.
This is one thing I'm not too fussed about, to be honest. A bit more would be nice I guess but I'm pretty content to keep using external storage like I have with all my downloaded Switch games.
128GB would be nice, although I don't care much about internal storage as long as we get good non-proprietary external solutions.
I hope it's not sdcard though since it's slow compared to ssd on ps5 or xbox series, maybe the switch 2 could get smaller ssd for it's external solution, although maybe even the smaller sdd is too big for the console.
That Ram would heavily cripple the thing before it even launches. A TB at least internal storage or there just being cheap. And let us store our games we aren’t playing on a portable Harddrive attached to the dock moving them from that to the internal as we wish. Steam deck already dose this and its solved my storage memory problem
Here's a thought: storage in the dock, or at least the option to add a micro-SD card or plug in a portable HDD.
Say you want to take a game on the go. Swap (or switch, arf arf) stuff from console to dock as you choose.
With just my guessing, I don't think it'll be more than 500GB or even that much. But 256GB, or about that, sounds possible. I think it'll be at least 128GB.
It's hard to tell what Nintendo will do this time. I'm guessing it depends on their thoughts on the file size of their future games for that console.
1TB would be great but Nintendo will have to had change their views and mindsets for Switch 2, for this. And that's possible and can happen. My guess is still less then that.
@Coffeemonstah exactly not letting us use the dock as a way to hook up portable harddrives is just dumb
Reasonable? In this day and age? Atleast 512gb!
But this is Nintendo we’re speaking of, so realistically it’s gonna be 32gb probably, 64gb at most.
A micro nvme solution as a "cartridge" would be my vote, nice and fast and cooler and would help with access speeds and exponential storage.
If I can't have a petabyte in my console, what's the point?
Basically something similar to the Series X|S solution without the price pain.
I just hope we aren't in the part of the Nintendo cycle of bespoke proprietary shenanigans.
And I at the end of the day I will still end up getting an extended storage device lol. I hope base comes with a good amount so I can hold off on it for a bit.
@JibberX Agree, they should put an expansion slot like PS5 or Xbox and let us pay for NVMe
256gb is my guess, but im prepared for 128 gb also. (Will not be 64gb, they need to make sure parents understand there is a difference between 1 and 2) I assume it will be possible to expand/add. I understand nintendo dosent wanna priorites storage when people can just buy extra if they need it. All the money is going into more important stuff so they can sell this for a «low» cost of 400 dollars with decent specs.
I can't see Nintendo giving us more than 128GB to be honest. The Big N hates giving away internal memory. It'll save 256GB for the OLED revision or something.
The real question is, how much would increased internal storage up the price?
More would be nice but micro SD cards are so cheap nowadays that I wouldn’t see 64GB as a problem. I got a 64GB Steam Deck and bought a 256GB card for £13- no problems having plenty of games on hand and that’s with PC file sizes which are generally way bigger than Switch files.
If they use larger game card sizes and cut the costs of them then they won't need a large internal storage. Only the gamers that go download only will need a minimum of 1 TB.
I hope we won't need to install our physical games on the Switch 2, as it is now. I really like this about the Switch, saves a lot of headache.
I've nearly filled up my 2TB micro sd, so I'm biased for more space.
That being said, if nintendo is going to make us have switch 2 for nearly a decade, more memory could only help.
Nintendo: "Don't you guys compress your files?"
Nothing less than 256, please.
I assume Nintendo would go on the low end of what's acceptable. So I am gonna say 128gb. I would be stunned if they went any higher. I would be extremely disappointed if they went any lower.
SSDs are dirt cheap nowadays. I assume memory technology could feasibly be on the cheap side for Nintendo, thus I think 500GB is doable.
1TB, baby, this is the future! And games are only getting bigger in file size.
They're going to give you 8 MB and you're going to buy it anyway.
I wanna say 128GB, if only to have enough space for what I strictly use the internal memory of the Switch, which is for the DLC and updates of the physical games I own and their supplementary downloads, such as the Pac-Man Vs. one of Namco Museum/Namco Museum Arcade Pac or Mega Man Legacy Collection 2. Digital games will be kept on the storage device, be it an HDD/SDD or microSD card. In my weird mind, they'll offer both options.
I was gonna say 64GB would be nice, but I'm starting to believe that those 64GB of internal memory for my eventual Switch OLED might not be enough for the 30 physical games I currently own. Starlink: Battle for Atlas alone takes almost 10GB and it's currently the biggest data of my physical games. After that the game with the most memory occupied is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with almost 4GB.
I think it comes down to whether physical games are truly physical. Switch is the only current system where that's the case at the moment because in the PS4/XB1 era, Sony and Microsoft made physical games less physical by making every physical game have to be fully installed to the memory before use.
If Switch 2 is like Switch regarding physical games then 128GB is reasonable but if they go down the route of having to install physical games to the memory then 1TB is reasonable.
As for what size I think they'll go for, probably 500GB minimum in either case given that CoD is almost 300GB already according to the Xbox store. Not much point in agreeing to a 10 year CoD deal if you can't even play the game without extra accessories.
At least 512GB, I have started to run out of space just for save files that cant be moved. And please if it takes microsd make it so you don't have to turn it off to switch them and make the slot more accessible next to the cartidge slot. It is a pain to have to switch between 9 microsd cards. Or make it compatible with HDD or SSD when docked and just move the game to the console, sth like the Wii did with the SD Card.
Given the system is able to output a 4K picture (not saying games will actually run at that resolution), that means games will have higher res textures, even if they’re running at 1260p or something.
Given that, and the rising size of third party titles (and Nintendo titles if they support over 1080p resolution textures)… I’d say the minimum they could get away with to avoid insane backlash is 128gb.
That said, 256gb - 500gb would be way more optimal. My guess is on 256gb with the obvious SD card expansion slot.
With current game sizes 256GB is okay. Also we have to consider how much the system will cost as a result. Ideally 500gb.
Let's be honest, it's going to be 128GB.
for Nintendo Switch sucessor be able to run/get next gen games such as Monster Hunter Wild/GTA VI, the console would require 256GB of Internal memory and 16GB of RAM memory
1-2 TB. But if they've got physical cartridges with the full game like with Switch on them I'm fine with less.
128 at the bare minimum.
32gb with free cloud storage - why should Nintendo create a preventive for people buying more games?
If I have to guess, 128 GB.
Everyone that can afford a 350-400 dollar console will also be able to afford a Micro SD card, so I think Nintendo will definitely see this as a saving option — at least in the first iteration of their console.
I don't really care, SD cards are cheap.
They should give two options 256 and the 500 option. Same as Steam Deck has done. With how big games are becoming.
Depends on the system resolution and how much storage a game takes up. Even TotK was only around 19GB and that was large. But around 128/256gb minimum + a micro SD slot.
You can buy a high quality 256GB Micro SD for £15.
I know Nintendo will look to keep costs down, so I don't think 256GB would be unreasonable. But knowing Nintendo they will likely go with 128GB. I "wish" they'd go with 500GB, but I don't see it... love to be wrong though. The mistake I won't be doing this time though is aiming for a smaller SD card-- My 128GB has actually gotten me quite far since I archive what I don't play anymore, but I'm aaaalmost at peak capacity now.
It depends on game size, but I think 256GB would be the sweet spot without getting too pricey, and you could always buy a microSD card if you need more storage, as they’re extremely cheap and, when bought from a trusted brand, are actually pretty reliable. Most Xbox One and PS4 games are around 20 to 50 gigs, but considering how good Nintendo’s compression tools are, I could see the average first party game being closer to 10-30GB. Maybe more for big open worlds. 256GB would be small enough to keep an affordable price but big enough to be able to store plenty of smaller games here and there.
I’ve been looking at phones recently, well really almost always as I’m responsible for my family of 4, and 256 seems to be becoming the norm in the $200-$400 range so I’m going with 256 in a $400 console.
Of course they’re Nintendo so they could cheap out and go 128, especially if they already set the specs a year or so ago, but if that’s the case they should call the console the Nintendo 128 as a follow up to the Nintendo 64.😂
64 gig would be sufficient if it was an ssd, but seeing as the switch will likely still use the slower sd cards then it is unlikely that they will move on from harddrive
by now the nintendo switch should have at least 256GB of memory (after formatting) or 512GB (before formatting).
