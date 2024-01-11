Oh gosh, talk around the 'Switch 2' is really starting to gain momentum now. It's only natural that so-called leaks and whispers will increase rapidly as we inch to an inevitable official announcement from Nintendo, whenever that will be. It can be tough to determine what's legitimate and what's not, and for every story we run here on NL concerning credible hardware rumours, there are five others we sidestep due to chronic eye-roll and big hmm.

A recent report from a Taiwanese Economic Forum (via Reddit) has suggested that the Switch 2 will come boasting a 120hz screen, NVIDIA’s T239 processor, and improved battery life. On the flip side, it also states that the console's RAM will be limited to 8GB, while the internal storage will only be a meagre 64GB.

The legitimacy of the report's claims aside, it did get us thinking: Just what would be a reasonable amount of internal storage for a new Nintendo console in 2024?

The original Switch launched in 2017 with 32GB internal storage while the 2021 OLED Model upgraded this to 64GB, but even this has proven to be inefficient for most regular users, with first-party games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom taking up over 16GB of storage and third-party titles like The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition requiring nearly a whopping 40GB. Games like NBA 2K24 simply don't fit on Switch.

It makes the additional purchase of an SD card near-mandatory. Thankfully, they're getting both larger in capacity and cheaper in price, but we'd like to think that the next console will up its game with the internal storage, right?

Looking at the current competition, you've got the new PS5 'Slim' rocking 1TB of storage (technically 848GB with all the mandatory bits and bobs) while the original PS5 boasted 825GB (roughly 667.2GB of usable space). Over on Xbox, the Series X has 1TB of stoage (about 800GB of usable space) while the Series S cuts this down significantly with a 512 GB SSD (or 360 GB of usable space).

So let us know in the below poll how much internal storage you think would be reasonable for the 'Switch 2', and be sure to leave a comment if you've got an idea of what you think it will actually be.