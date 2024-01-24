Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Outright Games and Hasbro have today announced that the popular cartoon series PJ Masks will be swooping back onto the Switch as PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance steps out of the shadows on 15th March.

Following on from 2021's Heroes of the Night, this side-scrolling adventure game will once again see you playing as the superhero squad, setting out to thwart Luna Girl, Night Ninja and Romeo's evil plans.

There are eight different playable characters to choose between this time, each with their own special skills to help navigate the game's four unique locations. As you might expect, this is pitched towards a slightly younger audience although some of the platforming sequences in the above trailer do look like they might be a bit much for the youngest fans out there.

For a little more information about what the game has in store and to get a look at some screenshots, check out the following from Outright Games:

TEAM UP - Join Catboy, Owlette, Gekko, An Yu, Newton Star, Ice Cub, Lilyfay, and Bastet.

DRIVE AND DISCOVER – Land, sky or sea, the Explorider will get your Power Heroes there.

BE EXTRAORDINARY – Use unique abilities, collect gems, discover secrets, unlock hidden masks, and more.

FUN FOR EVERY HERO – Accessible features: simple controls and easy interactions.

PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance will be bringing the bedtime crimefighters our way once again in just a couple of months.

Will you be picking this one up in March? Let us know in the comments.