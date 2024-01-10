With the next generation of Nintendo hardware seemingly on the horizon, it's no surprise the Japanese video game company is potentially seeking new partners, as well as studios, to work on some of its IP going forward.

With this in mind, Head of GamesIndustry.biz Christopher Dring says there are at least three studios currently "deep in conversation around making games based on Nintendo brands". Here's exactly what he had to say:

"I also know that Nintendo is actively meeting with independent developers to find new partners. Some of that is around publishing indie games, which Nintendo does from time-to-time, but it's also seeking studios that could work on some of its IP. Nintendo regularly works with third-party teams, including Bandai Namco, Team Ninja, Platinum Games, MercurySteam, WayForward and Grezzo. But the company is looking to add to that roster, and I know of three studios that are deep in conversation around making games based on Nintendo brands."

Some of the best exclusives during the Switch generation have been developed by teams outside of the company, such as MercurySteam who worked on Metroid Dread. Smaller-sized developers like WayForward and Brace Yourself Games have also been lucky enough to work with Nintendo's IP in recent years.

Unfortunately, the source doesn't go into any further details about who exactly these "three studios" might be, so take a guess in the comments. What studios would you like to see working on Nintendo brands going forward? Tell us below.