The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft, 18th Jan, $49.99) - Prince of Persia returns in this action-adventure platformer! Meet new characters, uncover mysteries and explore an engaging narrative set in a mythological Persian world in this new installment of the legendary franchise.

Switch eShop - New Releases

8-Colors Star Guardians + (Flynns Arcade, 11th Jan, $3.99) - Fight evil with pixelated style, in this turn-based, choose-your-boss-path game made with just 8 colors! A heartfelt, ironic homage to the tokusatsu genre Oh no! Evil alien monsters have attacked Earth (yet again)! But fret not, because the Star Guardians, an elite group of fighters led by the hot-blooded Rhea, is going to kick their backs back to outer space! Plan your path Face eight gigantic galactic monsters, carefully choosing which ones to tackle first! Unlock skills by defeating the weakest ones and use them to best the heavy hitters!

AAA Clock Extreme Ultimate (RedDeer.Games, 3rd Jan, $13.17) - Here is what all players have been waiting for - an amazing flip clock. A simple, fail-proof design. It can be used as a decorative color accent on your desk, but also as a practical reminder using the alarm function. This time, along with 4 DLCs: the Elegant, Cyber, Squid and Happy Clock.

Brain Memory Ultra Special (RedDeer.Games, 3rd Jan, $4.19) - Help your child harness the hidden potential of their mind. Use these colorful cards to improve their memory skills. Brain Memory improves on the classic formula of memory games. It lets you increase the difficulty level at your own pace, and customize challenges to one's taste. Our brains are the most important tools of the XXI century. Do your child a favor, and give them a gift that will help them reach their full potential.

Coin Rush (QubicGames, 12th Jan, $4.99) - Avoid tricky obstacles like deadly spikes, secret doors, spinning gates and objects falling from the sky - getting a perfect hit into the hole can be dangerous! Beware of the twisty road speed ramp, which makes your coin go super fast! Only those with true mastery can skillfully control their coin as it hurtles down the track! Put on different funny skins, collect coins as you roll down and complete as many levels as possible in this never ending game! Ready to roll?

Coloring Book: Complete Bundle – 410 drawings (QubicGames, 12th Jan, $24.99) - Dive into a world of drawing relaxation, creative mindfulness and pure fun! This Bundle is an inexhaustible source of drawings!

Cooking Arena – 4 in 1 Edition (Baltoro Games, 12th Jan, $4.99) - Universe bursting with flavors and culinary adventures awaits! This bundle contains "Cooking Arena", "Sweet Bakery Tycoon", "Food Truck Tycoon - Asian Cuisine" and "Burger Chef Tycoon".

CrashMetal – Drift Racing Car Driving Simulator – PREMIUM EDITION (Erlano, 5th Jan, $9.99) - Embark on the ultimate racing experience with "Crash Metal" a cyberpunk 2077-style thrill ride that redefines the genre. Enjoy next-gen graphics, open-world stunts, and deep customization. Brace for high-stakes chases with the city's traffic police and immerse yourself in beautiful graphics. Plus, enhance your journey with the "CrashMetal - DLC Pack," unlocking a wealth of gold and credits for the best cars, modifications, and equipment. Elevate your racing adventure with the essential CrashMetal Bundle – the key to unlimited possibilities in the world of speed and style!

Crystal Project (River Running, 12th Jan, $13.99) - Explore the world, find Crystals, and fulfill the prophecy to bring balance to the land of Sequoia. . . . Or maybe you'd rather spend your time collecting neat equipment and artifacts? Or tame strange creatures and fill out all the entries in your archive? Or perhaps you'd rather hunt down every monster and conquer the world's toughest bosses. Or maybe you'd rather travel to the farthest reaches of the land and uncover the world's greatest mysteries. The choice is yours, as it should be! Or is it?

Dead by Daylight – Gold Edition (Behaviour Interactive, 5th Jan, $69.99) - Embrace terror with Dead by Daylight’s Gold Edition, which includes the base game and 12 Chapters for a total of 16 Killers and 19 Survivors. Whether you’re starting your journey in The Fog or looking to take things to the next level, there’s no better starting point than the Gold Edition. Experience a sprawling roster of horror characters in the quintessential Dead by Daylight experience.

Frogsong (Frogteam Games, 12th Jan, $14.99) - FROGSONG is a heartfelt adventure game where it's okay to be small. Chorus is a little frog with huge dreams of protecting the world. Being a tree frog, however, society expects them to lead a life of religious studies, instead of training to be a warrior. Their small size certainly doesn't help anyone take them seriously, either. Seeking a better life, Chorus moves to Boreala, a village where members of the Defense Guild train under the wisdom of an old veteran. They quickly learn things aren't going to be as easy as they hoped. With a powerful army and a mysterious rumour both on the rise, Chorus needs to discover how they can protect the ones they love - before it's too late. Explore a beautiful, atmospheric land and fight monsters on your journey to find your place in the world.

HatLand – Pixel Impossible GAME OVER (SUCCESS GAMES, 12th Jan, $3.99) - Commence on a relentless journey through the inner corridors of the Empire's spaceships in HatLand, a game that turns every defeat into a step towards ultimate victory. Brace yourself for an adrenaline-fueled experience where encountering "GAME OVER" is not a setback but a pathway to empowerment.

Kitten Hero (Ratalaika Games, 12th Jan, $4.99) - Kitten Hero is a fast-paced action platformer were you play as an extremely cute little cat trying to rescue his human friend who was abducted by evil artificial intelligence. Help the kitten save his human and other kittens trapped inside a spaceship controlled by a powerful supercomputer. To get there, you’ll jump, climb and dash your way through 80 levels filled with deadly spikes, saws, missiles and more. You’ll need to rely on your cat-like speed and reflexes to survive!

Legend of Grimrock (Almost Human Games, 15th Jan, $14.99) - Legend of Grimrock is a dungeon crawling role playing game with an oldschool heart but a modern execution. The game brings back the oldschool challenge with highly tactical real-time combat and grid-based movement, devious hidden switches and secrets as well as deadly traps and horrible monsters. Legend of Grimrock puts an emphasis on puzzles and exploration and the wits and perception of the player are more important tools than even the sharpest of swords could be. Are you ready to venture forth and unravel the mysteries of Mount Grimrock?

Light-It Up: Complete Edition (QubicGames, 12th Jan, $5.99) - In this big, dark world, you're a little stickman with a huge mission. Get ready to ignite the excitement and light your way through an epic adventure! Light up each figure, bringing it to life with vibrant colors. Get ready to test your reflexes and agility as you navigate through this colorful world of shapes and light.

Nephenthesys (eastasiasoft, 17th Jan, $5.99) - Nephenthesys is a vertical scrolling shoot’em up presented in widescreen top-down 3D style. Blast through a huge variety of enemy ships, collect power-ups for wider shot spreads and special bombs, then face off against screen-filling bosses. This mission will take you through caverns, waterways, cityscapes and more. Do you have the skills to see it through?

nGolf (RedDeer.Games, $21.99) - Grab your equipment with you and begin your journey to become a master of nGolf. Explore beautiful and minimalist locations full of traps, puzzles, and amazing views. FIND YOUR WAY While playing nGolf you will face many challenges on your way. Lasers, spikes, flames and many more will try to stop your ball. Remember that timing is the key to success and you shouldn’t hurry with your hit. Go with the flow and master all worlds.

One Night: Burlesque Extended Edition (RedDeer.Games, 5th Jan, $12.19) - One Night: Burlesque offers one of a kind visual novel story with puzzle elements. Become a detective and solve the case of an upcoming murder mystery. Your hidden talent gives you an advantage over the killer so use it wise.

Piano: Learn and Play Magnificent Edition (RedDeer.Games, 7th Jan, $19.19) - Become a modern Mozart with Piano: Learn and Play, the best piano learning app for Nintendo Switch™.

Pixel Coloring Paint (DEZVOLT, 13th Jan, $9.99) - Enjoy playing the game where creativity meets education in a vibrant and interactive pixel art adventure! Unleash the artistic potential of your little ones with our user-friendly game designed to make learning fun.

Shinorubi (Red Art Games, 12th Jan, $19.99) - SHINORUBI is a Shoot'Em Up game rooted in the Bullet Hell, Danmaku, and Manic Shooter genres. In the universe, there is a compound that can only be found on one singular planet, SHINORUBI. The compound gives their owner infinite power and exceptional longevity via biological mutations; its name is "R-R".

Spin Rhythm XD + Monstercat Bundle (Super Spin Digital, 7th Jan, $36.98) - Kinetic rhythm action with a heavy dose of flow. Monstercat DLC included! Spin Rhythm XD is a kinetic rhythm action game with fluid controls, hand-crafted levels and beautiful, reactive backgrounds. Featuring over 60 licensed and original tracks by Nitro Fun, Teminite, Camellia, Panda Eyes, Au5, Anamanaguchi, Chime, Hyper Potions, Droptek, Tokyo Machine, Haywyre, Anomalie, F.O.O.L, Koven, Opiuo, Modus, Rogue, Tristam, Pegboard Nerds and more.

Sport & Fun: Swimming Superb Edition (RedDeer.Games, 5th Jan, $19.19) - Discover a new world of fun! Dive into Sport & Fun: Swimming and use your Joy-Con™ controllers to experience the cutest challenge in your life.

Ultimate Racing 2D 2 (Applimazing, 15th Jan, $9.99) - Ultimate Racing 2D 2 includes 44 racing classes, more than 100 tracks, online multiplayer, career mode, time trial mode, multi-class racing, damage and more

Wild Seas (Afil Games, 11th Jan, $4.99) - In Wild Seas, a 2D tower defense game, you play as a friendly crocodile who possesses a jewel that has been passed down through generations, protecting the nearby islands. Now, you need all the help you can get to combat the pirates who want to conquer everything in their path and steal the great jewel. Use your trusty wooden staff to dodge enemy bullets, purchase powerful towers, and upgrade them with the tools you find along the way.

What will you be downloading this week? Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown 8-Colors Star Guardians + AAA Clock Extreme Ultimate Brain Memory Ultra Special Coin Rush Coloring Book: Complete Bundle - 410 drawings Cooking Arena - 4 in 1 Edition CrashMetal - Drift Racing Car Driving Simulator - PREMIUM EDITION Crystal Project Dead by Daylight - Gold Edition Frogsong HatLand - Pixel Impossible GAME OVER Kitten Hero Legend of Grimrock Light-It Up: Complete Edition Nephenthesys nGolf One Night: Burlesque Extended Edition Piano: Learn and Play Magnificent Edition Pixel Coloring Paint Shinorubi Spin Rhythm XD + Monstercat Bundle Sport & Fun: Swimming Superb Edition Ultimate Racing 2D 2 Wild Seas Nothing for me this week (You can select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (49 votes) Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown 41 % 8-Colors Star Guardians + 0% AAA Clock Extreme Ultimate 2 % Brain Memory Ultra Special 2 % Coin Rush 2 % Coloring Book: Complete Bundle - 410 drawings 0% Cooking Arena - 4 in 1 Edition 2 % CrashMetal - Drift Racing Car Driving Simulator - PREMIUM EDITION 0% Crystal Project 4 % Dead by Daylight - Gold Edition 2 % Frogsong 2 % HatLand - Pixel Impossible GAME OVER 0% Kitten Hero 2 % Legend of Grimrock 10 % Light-It Up: Complete Edition 0% Nephenthesys 2 % nGolf 0% One Night: Burlesque Extended Edition 2 % Piano: Learn and Play Magnificent Edition 0% Pixel Coloring Paint 0% Shinorubi 0% Spin Rhythm XD + Monstercat Bundle 2 % Sport & Fun: Swimming Superb Edition 0% Ultimate Racing 2D 2 0% Wild Seas 0% Nothing for me this week 24 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!