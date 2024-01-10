Mojang has announced that support for Minecraft Legends, the RTS spin-off of the open-world block-building phenomenon, is ending after less than a year.

In a post shared on the official Minecraft website, senior creative writer Cristina Anderca shares details on the now "final" Lost Legends update, Snow vs Snouts. But later on in the post, the writer details just what's happening with Minecraft Legends in the future, stating that the team at Blackbird Interactive is going to be taking "a step back from development."

The game launched back on Switch on 18th April 2023, meaning the game hasn't even lasted for nine months. However, that hasn't stopped Anderca from praising the community's support since the game's launch. She states "Our community has always helped us shape our games and that's something we value greatly, especially when launching a completely new game."

Here is part of Anderca's statement from the blog post, detailing the future of Minecraft Legends:

"Since launch, we've listened to community feedback and implemented a series of changes and tweaks to make the game better. With that complete, we're now going to take a step back from development. While we won’t be releasing any new content (i.e. updates, Lost Legends, or Marketplace DLC) for Minecraft Legends, the fun doesn't stop here. We'll continue having a blast playing the game alongside our community because those rowdy piglins are showing no signs of slowing down. Plus, we’re leaving you one last freebie: the Bright-Eyed Hero skin, which you can claim now on Minecraft Legends Marketplace. Illuminate your path forward and continue fighting the good fight!"

The final update, Snow vs Snouts, sees you wielding a more powerful version of a redstone launcher, which you'll use to destroy piglin bases. And that's all you have control of — no mobs, no ability to build, nothing. So it's a bit of a change from other Lost Legend modes.

Minecraft Legends is currently sitting at 'Mixed' on Steam's user reviews, after over 2,000 reviews from fans, and it seems as though the game hasn't quite stuck like other Minecraft IPs have. And reviews weren't particularly warm to the title, either. The game is currently sitting on 70% on OpenCritic, and with an average of 71 (on Xbox Series) and 65 (on PC) on Metacritic.

We also didn't really love the game, giving it a 4/10 in our review, calling it "easily the worst Minecraft spinoff Mojang has produced". Ouch.