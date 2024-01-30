While Fire Emblem Engage might have been somewhat pushed to the side after the monster year of releases that was 2023, Good Smile Company once again has us itching to return to Elyos with the announcement of its new Alear figure.

Much like the Fire Emblem figures that the company has released in the past, this ultra-detailed design from Intelligent Systems stands at 1/7 scale and is expected to ship in February 2025.

Also like those that have come before it, the Alear figure comes with a pretty beefy price tag and will set you back a crisp $216.99 if you want to get your hands on the Divine Dragon. That's around £171 or €200 for those who are yet to do the Marth math.

Pricey? Yes. But the figure sure is a stunner.

Pre-orders are now available from Good Smile US for $216.99 or from Play-Asia for £208.68. The pre-order period will be sticking around for the next few months before closing in April/May (depending on your store), so you still have a little while to pull those pennies together if you want to add this one to your collection.