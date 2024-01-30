Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The King of the Monsters is making its way to Minecraft in some brand new DLC, available on the Minecraft Marketplace.

The Godzilla DLC is out right now, and what a perfect fit for Minecraft, if we say so ourselves. The idea of the dinosaur-like kaiju stomping around the blocky world of Minecraft is genius, and that's exactly what it'll be doing. The DLC has been developed by Japanese studio Team-KYO and Impress and introduces four new gameplay modes that highlight the history of Godzilla and its films.

In the DLC, you'll need to head to the screening rooms to find four new adventures that you can tackle alone or in multiplayer. The first focuses on an escape mission, while the second is a speed-rebuild effort as you attempt to build an impassable wall around Godzilla. Mojang is keeping the rest of the missions close to its chest for now, but you don't just have to play as your blocky character, either. You can play as the Gigantis itself and destroy buildings to your heart's content.

Tons of classic kaiju will also be making appearances as enemies, so if you're a fan of the Dagon — and you should be after the excellent movie Godzilla Minus One from last year — this is a no-brainer. And that trailer up top should convince you, if not.

Will you be checking out Minecraft's Godzilla DLC? Stomp on down to the comments and let us know.