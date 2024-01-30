Type-Moon and Aniplex have announced Fate/stay night REMASTERED, a remaster of the very first Fate game, and it's coming to Switch in 2024 (via Gematsu). This will be the first time ever that Fate/stay night has been officially localised in English released in the West.

Fate/stay night is a visual novel that first launched on PC on 30th January 2004 — which means today is the franchise's 20th anniversary, making this a fitting announcement. The remaster will apparently be based on the 2012 PS Vita version of the game, Fate/stay night Realta Nua, which in turn was ported from an earlier PS2 version.

This is the game that spawned the entire Fate universe, and while we've seen multiple spin-offs and other media entries in the West, we've never, ever had the official version of the first game before. Of the spin-offs, you can get Fate/Samurai Remnant, Fate/Extella Link, and Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star.

Have you played any of the Fate games before? Will you be diving into the very first entry in the multimedia franchise when it arrives this year Let us know in the comments.

