Type-Moon and Aniplex have announced Fate/stay night REMASTERED, a remaster of the very first Fate game, and it's coming to Switch in 2024 (via Gematsu). This will be the first time ever that Fate/stay night has been officially localised in English released in the West.

Fate/stay night is a visual novel that first launched on PC on 30th January 2004 — which means today is the franchise's 20th anniversary, making this a fitting announcement. The remaster will apparently be based on the 2012 PS Vita version of the game, Fate/stay night Realta Nua, which in turn was ported from an earlier PS2 version.

This is the game that spawned the entire Fate universe, and while we've seen multiple spin-offs and other media entries in the West, we've never, ever had the official version of the first game before. Of the spin-offs, you can get Fate/Samurai Remnant, Fate/Extella Link, and Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star.