The manga and anime series Hunter x Hunter is getting a new fighting game and it's being developed by Eighting and published by Bushiroad Games. It's officially titled Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact.

Platforms and a release date haven't been revealed just yet. It's also unclear what type of fighting game it will be, but you can see Gon, Netero and Leorio getting ready to fight.

If you're not familiar with this shonen, it's well worth a look. Here's a summary (via Crunchyroll):

"Gon, a young boy who lives on Whale Island, dreams of becoming a Hunter like his father, who left when Gon was still young."

Eighting has worked on fighting series like DNF Duel, the Naruto series, and the Marvel vs. Capcom games. It also recently helped out with Pikmin 4! The Hunter x Hunter games haven't previously been given a chance in the West, so if we hear any relevant updates, we'll let you know.

Would you like to see a game like this get localised? Comment below.