Publisher Atari and developer Dreams Uncorporated have revealed a brand-new narrative trailer for the upcoming Lunar Lander Beyond, a revival of the classic 1979 arcade title.

It's all very dramatic stuff, with distress calls, rescue missions, and mass evacuations, but at its core, the gameplay itself looks to retain the classic mechanics from the original. Let's just hope our heroic pilots don't stumble across some mysterious alien pods, hm?

There's no solid release date beyond a somewhat vague 'Spring 2024' window right now, but if you're a fan of the Atari classic, then it might be one to keep an eye on. For now, let's check out the key features:

Cosmic Artistry: Immerse yourself in Dreams Uncorporated's opulent sci-fi vistas, meticulously crafted in their signature hand-drawn style. Celestial Quests: Embark on an interstellar odyssey, conquering 30 daring missions spanning five celestial bodies: Nueva Luna, Mars, Venus, Ganymede, and the enigmatic realm of Etimus. Fully Personalized: Forge your own destiny with a myriad of pilot options, featuring procedurally generated characters and unique attributes. Choose from four one-of-a-kind ships, and customize them with a selection of a dozen enhancements. Perilous Trials Await: Choose your destiny with four distinct difficulty tiers, where the highest, 'Insane', pushes the boundaries with the risk of permadeath — only the boldest dare tread this treacherous path.

What do you make of this one so far? Will you be checking out Atari's Lunar Lander revival? Let us know with a comment.