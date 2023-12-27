Nintendo has offered Switch Online subscribers all sorts of new and exciting icon designs this year and to finish the year it's bringing back "icon parts" you might have missed throughout 2023.

This will allow users to redeem icon parts with daily special rewards from now until 10th January 2023. This icon run includes ones based on Super Mario RPG, Pikmin, Fire Emblem Engage, Metroid Prime Remastered and much more.

Character icons will set you back 10 Platinum Points and borders and frames are priced at 5 Platinum Points each.