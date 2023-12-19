Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

A huge new update for Super Dungeon Maker has launched for the Nintendo Switch, introducing a boatload of new features for fledgling dungeon creators.

Originally launched back in May 2023, Rokaplay's Super Dungeon Maker takes the general concept of Super Mario Maker and gives it a bit of a Zelda spin, letting users create their own dungeons with boss characters, secret rooms, traps, and more. This new update will include a whole bunch of new enemies along with themes, skins, and other cosmetics.

So let's take a look at what's in store:

- New Character Skin: Unleash The Knight in the realm.

- New Diverse Dungeon Themes: Embark on adventures with five new themes, each featuring unique mechanics:

Film Set Theme

”So Many Me" Theme

Lava Theme

Tomb Theme

- New Enemies: confront six new opponents:

Shieldforker (Forker with a shield)

Projeggslime (Slime with projectiles)

Sparkull (Fire Skull)

Homefly (Chasing Fly)

Reveton (Skeleton Chicken)

Hoohoo (Ghost Chicken)

- New cosmetics: The latest visual addition - pets.

- Creative Dungeon Enhancements:

Traps trigger hit and barrier switches for more creative dungeons.

Corn Coins unlock Corn Gates.Golden Eggs can now be placed on different floors to explore more endings.

- Hall of Fame Dungeon: High Tier Kickstarter backers present their unique and creative dungeons here.

Enhanced Gaming Experience: undergo a reworked undo-system and improved controller functionality allowing players to draw floor tiles much faster.

Regarding a potential Zelda Maker, Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma unfortunately rejected the idea, stating that "I don’t think that it would be a good fit for The Legend of Zelda to necessarily require people to build things from scratch and force them to be creative".

It's a good thing we've got Super Dungeon Maker, huh?