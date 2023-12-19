A huge new update for Super Dungeon Maker has launched for the Nintendo Switch, introducing a boatload of new features for fledgling dungeon creators.

Originally launched back in May 2023, Rokaplay's Super Dungeon Maker takes the general concept of Super Mario Maker and gives it a bit of a Zelda spin, letting users create their own dungeons with boss characters, secret rooms, traps, and more. This new update will include a whole bunch of new enemies along with themes, skins, and other cosmetics.

So let's take a look at what's in store:

- New Character Skin: Unleash The Knight in the realm.

- New Diverse Dungeon Themes: Embark on adventures with five new themes, each featuring unique mechanics:

Film Set Theme

”So Many Me" Theme

Lava Theme

Tomb Theme

- New Enemies: confront six new opponents:

Shieldforker (Forker with a shield)

Projeggslime (Slime with projectiles)

Sparkull (Fire Skull)

Homefly (Chasing Fly)

Reveton (Skeleton Chicken)

Hoohoo (Ghost Chicken)

- New cosmetics: The latest visual addition - pets.

- Creative Dungeon Enhancements:

Traps trigger hit and barrier switches for more creative dungeons.

Corn Coins unlock Corn Gates.Golden Eggs can now be placed on different floors to explore more endings.

- Hall of Fame Dungeon: High Tier Kickstarter backers present their unique and creative dungeons here.

Enhanced Gaming Experience: undergo a reworked undo-system and improved controller functionality allowing players to draw floor tiles much faster.

Regarding a potential Zelda Maker, Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma unfortunately rejected the idea, stating that "I don’t think that it would be a good fit for The Legend of Zelda to necessarily require people to build things from scratch and force them to be creative".

It's a good thing we've got Super Dungeon Maker, huh?

Have you tried out Super Dungeon Maker yet? Will this new update prompt you to add it to your library? Let us know with a comment.