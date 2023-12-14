Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Null Games and indie dev Yeah Us! Games have announced Streetdog BMX, an extreme sports game that aims to pedal its way onto Switch next year.

The developer has compared this one to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Dave Mirra BMX — titles to prick up our ears, for sure — though the colourful urban environments look to provide something slightly different. As its name suggests, Streetdog BMX will see you taking to the streets on your, you guessed it, BMX, pulling off slick tricks and racking up combos wherever you can.

By the look of the above trailer, this one seems to be all about the tricks, with an arsenal of mean moves at your disposal and six different environments to shred them in. Your rider and bike are completely customisable as well, so you can look the part while taking to the ramps.

For a little more information about the title and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from the publishers:

Pedal around six insane spots, featuring more lines than you can throw a tailwhip at!

Fakie, manual, icepick and wallride your way through 180 sick challenges, from the chill to the gnarly, throwing your best tricks along the way.

Discover hard to reach spots, invent new lines and let your creativity flow!

From barspins to backflips, from manuals to hang nothings, from smiths to pedal feebles - pull off the sickest combos with a huge selection of tricks and stunts.

Customize your bike and rider with dozens of color and outfit options.

We don't have an official release date for this one just yet outside of "next year", so we might have to wait a while before ringing the bell and getting these pedals a-moving.

What do you make of Streetdog BMX? Ride down to the comments and let us know.