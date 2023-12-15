Hot on the tail of Black Friday discounts, publisher Spike Chunsoft has kicked off its 'Festive Offers' eShop sale for 2023, providing some pretty meaty savings on select titles.

There is a fair selection of games included this time around with series like Danganronpa and AI: The Somnium Files scoring discounts of up to 80% off. If either of these has been sitting on your wishlist for a while, now might be the time to dive in.

The sale is now underway and will run until 31st December 2023, so you still have a couple of weeks to choose what to pick up and play in the post-holiday period. It's also worth noting that this is only available on the European eShop for the time being.

Let's check out what's on offer, shall we?

Not a bad selection, we'd say. If you're looking to grab some eShop credit to make the most of the sales, you can do so by checking out our store.

