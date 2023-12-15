Hot on the tail of Black Friday discounts, publisher Spike Chunsoft has kicked off its 'Festive Offers' eShop sale for 2023, providing some pretty meaty savings on select titles.
There is a fair selection of games included this time around with series like Danganronpa and AI: The Somnium Files scoring discounts of up to 80% off. If either of these has been sitting on your wishlist for a while, now might be the time to dive in.
The sale is now underway and will run until 31st December 2023, so you still have a couple of weeks to choose what to pick up and play in the post-holiday period. It's also worth noting that this is only available on the European eShop for the time being.
Let's check out what's on offer, shall we?
|Game
|Discount
|Price
|AI: The Somnium Files
|80%
|£7.19 / €7.99
|AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative
|50%
|£26.99 / €29.99
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition
|60%
|£5.39 / €5.99
|Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
|60%
|£5.39 / €5.99
|Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition
|60%
|£10.79 / €11.99
|Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp
|60%
|£7.19 / €7.99
|Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness
|50%
|£24.99 / €29.99
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne
|80%
|£10.79 / €11.99
Not a bad selection, we'd say. If you're looking to grab some eShop credit to make the most of the sales, you can do so by checking out our store.
Are you planning to pick up anything in the Spike Chunsoft sale? Let us know what you have your eye on in the comments below.
Comments 4
Strongly recommended Danganronpa 1, 2, and V3 plus the AI: The Somnium Files games to anyone curious about them, love all of those. Admittedly the Switch ports aren't the ideal ways to play Danganronpa 2 and especially V3, can be stuttery due to being sloppy ports, but they're functional and 1 plays quite well on it.
Is Made in Abyss playable if you haven't seen the anime?
Already have most of these physically or digitally (only missing Made in Abyss and Re:Zero), simply haven't had time to play them yet despite definitely looking forward to doing so!
Don't know much of the Danganronpa series yet. But I like visual novels, I like mysteries, so I took the plunge and got them all with this sale. I think this is gonna be a good ride.
