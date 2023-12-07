Following the delivery of the "Final Horizon" update for Sonic Frontiers back in September, Sega has now released a brand new patch for the game, bumping it up to Version 1.41.

It includes some balance adjustments for the game's "Easy Mode" and also makes changes to some of the controls for the new characters Amy, Knuckles, and Tails. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Sega's official patch notes page:

Sonic Frontiers - Patch 1.41 (7th December 2023)

Update 1.41 for Sonic Frontiers is now available.

We have adjusted the difficulty of The Final Horizon and addressed several bugs.

Make sure to update your game for a smoother and improved experience.Free Content Update 3: The Final Horizon - Patch Notes

• Made Balance Adjustments to Easy Mode

The following changes have been made to Easy mode: • Trial Towers: New level designs have been added. • Towers of the Master: The default difficulty and Sonic's attack level have been adjusted. • Master King Koco's Trial: Your maximum Ring capacity and the health of each Titan have been adjusted.

The following changes have been made to Easy mode:

• Made changes to some of the controls for Amy, Knuckles and Tails.

• The parry window for perfect parries was adjusted to be more forgiving.

*The window will be extended even further when playing on Easy.

*The window will be extended even further when playing on Easy. • Knuckles' maneuverability during gliding has significantly increased.

• Adjusted the stats of some special moves for Amy, Knuckles, and Tails after leveling them up

• The attack and defense of certain special moves for Amy, Knuckles, and Tails after they level up have been increased.

• Made it Easier to Retry After a Game Over

• The pink panels in the Trial Towers will respawn after a certain amount of time has passed and you are a certain distance away.

• If you make a mistake before a Cyber Space checkpoint and you have to restart from the beginning, the timer will now reset so you don't need to manually restart.

*Excluding Cyber Space Challenge

Various bug fixes, including the issue where audio would not play during sub-events, have also been addressed.