Publisher Live Wire has today revealed a handful of shmup titles that are seeing tasty discounts throughout the holiday season of up to 50%.

The publisher's Christmas sale is now live on the Switch eShop and will be running until 3rd January 2024 — plenty of time to pick up any of the ones that catch your eye, we'd say.

Chief among the games included this year is the brilliant Radiant Silvergun, which is currently available at half-price, but that's not all. As a part of the sale, Cave's shoot 'em up titles are seeing their first-ever discount of this size, so if you are curious to see what the genre has to offer, this would be a good chance to dive in.

Here is the selection of titles appearing in the Live Wire Christmas sale:

Game Discount Price Radiant Silvergun 50% £7.64 / $9.99 Mushihimesama 40% £9.17 / $11.99 Espgaluda II 40% £9.17 / $11.99 DoDonPachi Resurrection 40% £9.17 / $11.99

Just a small selection this time around, but with the hoards of Switch titles currently available in the 'Festive Offers' sale, we're certainly not going to be short on options over the holidays.

If you want to load up on some eShop credit to make the most of this and other Switch sales, we can help there, too — just check out our store.

UK eShop Cards

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

US eShop Cards

Have any of the above shmups caught your eye? Let us know in the comments.