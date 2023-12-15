What's that? You thought that the discounts were over because Black Friday is finished? Ohh no, no, no. It is December in Nintendo land, and if that means anything, it means that the discounts are never over.
Yes, that's right, Nintendo has today launched its Festive Offers sale on the Switch eShop, knocking down the prices of over 3,000 games. This sale is going to be sticking around until 31st December, so you have plenty of time to pick up a bargain, but trust us when we say that there is a lot on offer.
The full list of every discounted game can be found on the Nintendo eShop, but we have highlighted some of the big standouts below so that you have some guidance when checking what's out there.
For the time being, this sale is available for those on the European eShop only, though we'd be very surprised if North America doesn't receive a similar seasonal sale in the near future. We have listed the prices of all the discounted games below in GBP and you can head to your regional eShop to find all variations.
Ready for some deals? Let's outline some of the biggies.
|Game
|Discount
|Price
|A Little to the Left
|35%
|£8.44
|Bluey: The Videogame
|20%
|£27.99
|Cuphead
|30%
|£11.89
|Dave The Diver
|20%
|£13.59
|Final Fantasy VII
|60%
|£5.11
|Hogwarts Legacy
|30%
|£34.99
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|85%
|£7.49
|Inscryption
|50%
|£8.99
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|85%
|£5.24
|Little Nightmares: Complete Edition
|75%
|£7.49
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|58%
|£20.99
|NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition
|40%
|£20.99
|Octopath Traveler II
|30%
|£34.99
|Persona 5 Royal
|50%
|£27.49
|Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition
|80%
|£5.99
|Sonic Mania
|60%
|£6.39
|Sonic Superstars
|30%
|£38.49
|Tunic
|30%
|£17.63
|Unpacking
|50%
|£8.99
|Vampire Survivors
|10%
|£3.59
There you have just a taste of the 3,000+ games available in the Festive Offers sale, but there are many, many more for you to find on the Nintendo eShop if none of the above take your fancy.
If you are hoping to stock up on some eShop credit too, then you can check out our store to pick up any vouchers that you are after.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Do any of the games in the above list take your fancy? What titles are you picking up in the sale? Let us know in the comments.
[source nintendo.co.uk]
Comments 6
I've been on a lookout for Theatrhythm sale since I missed the last one. I'm sure the price would go even lower later but I'm satisfied with -40% discount. Currently waiting for the download to finish.
SCOTT PILGRIM VS THE WORLD: THE GAME IS FINALLY ON SALE AGAIN
Definitely picking up Scott Pilgrim from this sale and might bite on a couple others that have had my interest for the past while like Star Ocean or Sonic Mania too. Didn't think we'd get another collection of deals on this scale until the new year but by god they certainly ended 2023 with a bang, I'm in lesbians with this sale 🥰
Been wanting a Rollercoaster game on my Nintendo platform for a while so I took the bait to nab RCT3CE here.
I feel so spoiled looking at all the stuff on sale. Was almost tempted to buy another Atelier game, but I decided to just screw it and buy the physical Dusk trilogy pack off PlayAsia. But gosh, so much choice!
xBox have their sales as well and I'm very happy to see Star Ocean: The Divine Force on sale. Been waiting for it to be discounted!
When does the US sale start? Both PSN and Xbox are having their year end sales.
Damn. There are three games on that list I want if the North America sale launches.
Tap here to load 6 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...