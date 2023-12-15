What's that? You thought that the discounts were over because Black Friday is finished? Ohh no, no, no. It is December in Nintendo land, and if that means anything, it means that the discounts are never over.

Yes, that's right, Nintendo has today launched its Festive Offers sale on the Switch eShop, knocking down the prices of over 3,000 games. This sale is going to be sticking around until 31st December, so you have plenty of time to pick up a bargain, but trust us when we say that there is a lot on offer.

The full list of every discounted game can be found on the Nintendo eShop, but we have highlighted some of the big standouts below so that you have some guidance when checking what's out there.

For the time being, this sale is available for those on the European eShop only, though we'd be very surprised if North America doesn't receive a similar seasonal sale in the near future. We have listed the prices of all the discounted games below in GBP and you can head to your regional eShop to find all variations.

Ready for some deals? Let's outline some of the biggies.

There you have just a taste of the 3,000+ games available in the Festive Offers sale, but there are many, many more for you to find on the Nintendo eShop if none of the above take your fancy.

If you are hoping to stock up on some eShop credit too, then you can check out our store to pick up any vouchers that you are after.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Do any of the games in the above list take your fancy? What titles are you picking up in the sale? Let us know in the comments.