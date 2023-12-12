Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Looking to become an expert in potions, solutions, and herbs? Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator may well be the game for you. And guess what? You can snap it up today on the Switch eShop for just £17.99 / $19.99 USD, and you can save 10% off the game's full price if you grab it before 19th December.

Publisher tinyBuild shadow-dropped the game on the eShop earlier today. This potion-making game was originally revealed to be coming to Switch during last year's festive House of Indies celebration and was due to arrive in Spring 2023, but that obviously didn't happen, and we haven't heard a peep since.

Well it seems like developer niceplay games has been hard at work working the pestle and mortar to bring us the best version possible of the game, and it arrives, in a surprising fashion, today.

Set in a medieval fantasy world, Potion Craft is a management sim where you need to create potions to maintain relationships with citizens of the village you serve. Sometimes you'll know exactly what someone wants, while other times you'll need to figure out how to concoct the perfect potion. And it's all presented in this lovely medieval manuscript-esque art style.

Your potion maker can be whoever you want them to be - kind, sinister, sneaky, or even just downright selfish. This game is your own to mix and make whatever you want out of it.

Will you be brewing up some bottles in Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator on Switch? Let us know in the comments.