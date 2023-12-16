It's GOTY time, lovely people.
Looking back over the last 12 months, it's been an incredibly fruitful year for gamers. Industry-wide layoffs in recent months have been a sobering counterpoint to the glut of great games for anyone who cares about the talented people who crafted them and the future of the medium, and the pandemic-related backlog of projects which seemed to flush through in 2023 made it difficult to keep tabs on everything we would have liked to, but it's been a good year for anyone just playing video games, with Switch enjoying an excellent seventh cycle.
While the future is uncertain in many respects, it's impossible to deny the quality and quantity of software since January, as our (and we're sure your) backlogs can attest. Here at Nintendo Life, we're in the process of assembling our own staff GOTY list, but once again we shall be publishing a dynamic community-ranked Top 50 Switch games of the year, as ranked by you.
We've got one for every year since 2017, each ordered according to the corresponding games' User Rating in our database. Here are the Best Switch Game winners from the previous six years:
- 2017: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- 2018: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- 2019: Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition
- 2020: Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
- 2021: Metroid Dread
- 2022: Xenoblade Chronicles 3
But what do you think will come out on top this year? Well, we've got a fair idea, but ultimately it's up to you, dear readers.
How to rate your Games of the Year 2023
Below you'll find every Switch game we've reviewed this year awarded a 6/10 or higher. To rate any games you've played, registered users can click on the star next to the corresponding title and give them a score out of 10.
All Switch games released in 2023 are eligible and available to rate via our database. We've simply limited the ones shown below to avoid endless pages of shovelware from appearing — and there's been a lot of that, too. If there's something we didn't review (or just didn't enjoy as much as you did), you can find it by heading to the search bar at the very top of the page and going directly to that game's page.
We'd strongly encourage you to use the search bar below to find the games you're looking for, but you can browse the list if you'd prefer.
All your ratings will then be sorted into an uber list of your Top 50 Switch games of 2023, one that will still be influenced by User Ratings even once it's live. If a great game launches between now and New Year, it still has the opportunity to feature should it get enough love to break the Top 50.
Ready? Let's get rating!
Thanks for rating the games you've played! We'll be revealing the results soon. Our database should contain every game released in 2023, but please let us know below if anything is missing.
Easily The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for me.
The game is amazing!!!
The absolute best the Switch could offer this year!
Really close after that is Blasphemous 2!
No Bluey ?
I voted Bluey as my GOTY 2023.
@Anti-Matter :
My top 5:
1. The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
2. Octopath Traveller II
3. Fire Emblem Engage
4. Astral Ascent
5. Tears of the Kingdom
Tears of the Kingdom is my favourite overall unsurprisingly but I also gave 10s to Octopath Traveler II, Paranormasight, Ghost Trick and Master Detective Archives: Rain Code.
I gave 9/10 to Fire Emblem Engage, Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, Wildfrost, ghostpia Season One, Pikmin 4, ANONYMOUS;CODE, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Dave the Diver.
Pretty fun year for the Switch overall with still quite a few I need to find time for.
So the games I haven’t played , I rate them one star right? 😅
Tears of the kingdom
Mario wonder
Pikmin 4
What a fantastic year.
No switch 2 please March 2024 😁
But what do you think will come out on top this year?
Even though it's been an amazing year for Switch exclusives with both games and DLC, there's still only one clear winner and that's ToTK. I've also rated some games that I didn't play on the switch but I believe they still deserve some recognition like Atelier Ryza 3 and Fate Samurai/Remnant.
My top 3 though are,
1, Zelda TOTK
2, Pikmin 4
3, Master Detective Archives
Easy win for Zelda TOTK this year.
Honestly surprised about the amount of love received by Xenoblade Chronicles in the past few years, happy for the fans. Also surprised about Dragon Quest beating FR Three Houses in 2019. All great games
It will come down to a Mario/Zelda coin toss.
@Sisilly_G
For me, Bluey is a 10 / 10.
It's not AAA game with ultra OMG realistic graphics until more than 100 GB, it's a simple educational kids game with Paper Mario style that made for modern consoles.
The fact Outright Games as publisher provided more kids games for modern consoles, I gave appreciation for them.
Next year I can nominate again another kids games by Outright Games as GOTY 2024 if I found the favorite one.
@Anti-Matter : Okay.
What a stellar year of gaming this has been! Personal faves are - Fire Emblem Engage, Tears of the Kingdom, and Theatrhythm Final Bar Line.
@Sisilly_G I too thought the rules were pretty simple. I only voted for mario wonder as I've just got my switch. I wanted to vote for mario kart but I haven't got those extra tracks yet.
Woah I picked up some wonderful games this year! Easily Metroid Prime Remaster for me, my only solid 10.
Interested to see where the other games I picked up are. Dredge I hope is in there & Blasphemous 2.
If I had to pick the biggest disappointment for me it'd be the Last Faith. So excited for it .... and then it was dull and the switch port utter crap, borderline unplayable on some boss fights due to slow down/frame skips.
Anyway I need to finish Prime and jump into Dredge DLC for Christmas!
2023 has been the year that brought me back to Switch. First, Metroid Prime remastered, then TOTK. I even bought an OLED, even though my 2017 model still works fine.
Looking forward to 2024 and the Paper Mario and Luigi's Mansion remakes. Haven't played the original games, so these will be all-new to me.
Tears of the Kingdom is an absolutely mind blowing game, but I must admit I have the most fun memories this year playing Bayonetta Origins. Pikmin 4 was also a perfect gem. Mario Wonder would be in my top 3 if it had been a bit longer.
I'm surprised so many liked Tears of the Kingdom. I really disliked it. Metroid Prime Remastered gets my vote for game of the year.
Tears of the Kingdom
Super Mario Wonder
Metroid Prime Remastered
Super Mario RPG
F Zero 99
Pikmin 4
Incredible year for first party games only bettered by 2017.
Don’t forget to vote for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 amazing DLC!
TotK was, what I feel, is objectively the best made game this year and the game I spent the most time with, but… I’ve got to be honest, I had so much fun with Mario Wonder that I think I preferred it to TotK. And then there was Pikmin 4 and Metroid Prime remastered. All in all, a fantastic year for Switch.
@CharlieZee : FYI, you can vote for as many (or as few) of the listed games as you wish.
SpongeBob Cosmic Shake
shortlists are good,
Metroid Prime Remastered, because I would like to see more GameCube games being remade or remastered. Also because I find Tears of the Kingdom an over glorified sequel.
TotK is the clear cut winner for me. But there's (2) more 10s in there for me with Mario Wonder and Sea of Stars. A whole bunch 8s and 9s in there too.
1. Puzzle Bobble Everybubble
2. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
3. TotK
I enjoyed TotK a lot while playing it, but it hasn’t stuck with me the way many other games have. Puzzle Bobble I expect to be a big part of my 2024 as well when I tackle EX levels.
Don't get me wrong, TotK deserves the title of my favorite 2023 game this year. However, my pick actually goes to Super Mario RPG for a number of reasons. 1). I'm being completely biased 2). The game was very well made and very faithful to the original game. 3). Seeing Geno and Mallow in 3D was amazing. I will admit, it was a bit overpriced and came out too close to Wonder but still, fantastic game. My list in order:
Super Mario RPG
TotK
Metroid Prime Remastered
Persona 5 Strikers and FNAF Securitty Breach(the latter is my most played game of the year according to Nintendo's website)
Blasphemous II
Metroid Prime R
TotK
Mario Wonder
