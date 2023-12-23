Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The Pokémon Company's free-to-play mobile and Switch MOBA Pokémon Unite has had another strong year of updates, and to go out with a bang it's adding not one but two new playable Pokémon this month.

Following Meowscarada's arrival earlier on 7th December, Metagross will also be arriving next week on 26th December. In addition to this, Pokémon Unite is currently offering a surprise gift, which gives players a free Unite License covering a selection of 20 Pokémon.

The code you'll need is "SURPRISE23". It expires on 31st December 2023, so be sure to redeem it before this date.





Did you play Pokémon Unite in 2023? What other Pokémon would you like to see added to the roster? Tell us below.