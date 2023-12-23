The Pokémon Company's free-to-play mobile and Switch MOBA Pokémon Unite has had another strong year of updates, and to go out with a bang it's adding not one but two new playable Pokémon this month.
Following Meowscarada's arrival earlier on 7th December, Metagross will also be arriving next week on 26th December. In addition to this, Pokémon Unite is currently offering a surprise gift, which gives players a free Unite License covering a selection of 20 Pokémon.
The code you'll need is "SURPRISE23". It expires on 31st December 2023, so be sure to redeem it before this date.
Did you play Pokémon Unite in 2023? What other Pokémon would you like to see added to the roster? Tell us below.
Can't wait, my favourite Pokémon ever (sharing it's spot with Gardevoir ofcourse)!
Hope they have an enjoyable playstyle for me, either way I'm gonna try my hardest to main them.
Man I hope hatterene gets in one day, she is one of my favorite Pokémon ): this is still cool to see though and I think is a great addition.
