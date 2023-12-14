The Nintendo Switch has smashed all sorts of records in 2023 and it turns out it's just done it again in recent times.

As highlighted by Circana (formerly NPD) industry analyst Mat Piscatella, the hybrid hardware managed to surpass "lifetime US unit sales" of Microsoft's Xbox 360 in November, making it the third best-selling system since NPD began tracking data. No sales figures have been shared.

Mat Piscatella: "Circana November 2023 US Video Game Sales Fun Fact - Lifetime US unit sales of Nintendo Switch surpassed those of Xbox 360 during November, and now Switch trails only Nintendo DS and PlayStation 2 (Tracking period of 1995-Current)."

As noted by Piscatella, the Switch now only trails behind Nintendo's DS and Sony's insanely popular home console the PlayStation 2.

This sales update in the US follows on from Nintendo's Q2 FY2024 financial report last month, with the company revealing sales in the first half of the current fiscal year were the "largest since the launch of the Nintendo Switch".

Nintendo revealed how this was "due to an increase in sales" of its dedicated video game platform business, "as well as a rise in mobile and IP related income", which included revenue associated with The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Nintendo also released games like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder in 2023.

As of 30th September 2023, the Switch has now sold more than 132 million units worldwide, placing it ahead of the lifetime sales of the Wii. The system also toppled the Wii's lifetime sales in the US earlier this year.