If you happen to like horror games, spiders and trains, the indie hit Choo-Choo Charles by Two Star Games is one upcoming release you won't want to miss when it arrives locally on the Switch on 18th January 2024. According to the Japanese eShop, the game is arriving in Japan later this week on 21st December 2023.
This open-world island horror game tasks the player with upgrading an old train with scraps to take down a horrifying spider train nightmare known as Charles. It'll set you back $19.99 (or your regional equivalent).
Here's a bit more about it (via Nintendo.com):
- Navigate a massive play area in your trusty old engine.
These winding tracks are treacherous, so you'll need to plan each mission carefully. Be wary when traveling on foot, or switching the track's direction; Charles might be waiting for you.
- Upgrade your train to fit your needs.
Go looting or complete missions to find "Scraps", which can be used to turn your train into a death machine on wheels.
- Get help from the townspeople.
Help out the settlers in return for high powered weapons, and other items vital to Charles' destruction.
- Fight Charles to the death.
Complete the main questline, and summon Charles to a mortal duel. If you’ve gained enough strength, firepower, and skill, Charles may finally meet his match.
Like the look of this one? Have you already played it? Comment below.
[source nintendo.com, via nintendoeverything.com]
Comments 12
Nice! I remember watching YT videos and loving the premise!
EDIT: I’m also curious as to how the Switch version will run but at least it’ll be a short wait since January is just around the corner.
Other platforms are releasing the game on thursday and for some reason the Switch delay isnt affecting the Japanese released as its coming out in Japan on December 21st. Why is everywhere else delayed thats so random?
Thanks @Tsuchinoko, I've updated the story with the Japanese eShop release date.
Choo Choo Motherfluffer
Hmm.. is this really a “hit”? I played it at launch and I feel like it’s 54 on metacritic kinda speaks for itself. I can’t imagine anything they have added anything since then that would warrant a recommendation in my opinion but let me know if I’m wrong! The concept has potential so I’d love to see it succeed, I just haven’t noticed a measurable improvement when I see gameplay online so I’m skeptical 🤷♂️
@Liam_Doolan yeah no problem I was surprised that only the Japanese version of the Switch release is coming out with all the other platforms but I guess it is. https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000074971.html
The link is to the official Japanese Nintendo Switch page for the game.
EDIT: ah okay you saw it. Thanks for the update
@Sahnec it's a hit in that it's been popular with streamers and speedrunners. The reviews might not have been great but a lot of people have had fun with the game.
@Tsuchinoko also according to the Japanese Eshop page it will have all languages already available, so if anyone wants it a month early you might as well buy eshop currency and get it there next week.
Switch getting games a month later than everyone else is beyond tiring. I've been a loyal Nintendo customer for nearly 40 years and they're getting ready to lose me over it.
@Itachi2099 still just me being curious, why the delay everywhere else though I'm wracking my brain trying to figure out why only Japan is on time is it a ratings board issue?
Well, it definitely looks like something a bit different to the usual! It's certainly an unusual concept. I'm just worried that it may end up being just another FPS with a gimmick. Am certainly intrigued, though!
@Tsuchinoko lol thanks for the clarification.. I was more curious if anyone here has played it enough to speak on the general quality of gameplay now compared to when it first released. I’m curious if it has changed greatly enough to justify a purchase on the switch. If the article promotes it as something I shouldn't miss then I’d like to know why. That’s all.
✌️
Tap here to load 12 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...