If you happen to like horror games, spiders and trains, the indie hit Choo-Choo Charles by Two Star Games is one upcoming release you won't want to miss when it arrives locally on the Switch on 18th January 2024. According to the Japanese eShop, the game is arriving in Japan later this week on 21st December 2023.

This open-world island horror game tasks the player with upgrading an old train with scraps to take down a horrifying spider train nightmare known as Charles. It'll set you back $19.99 (or your regional equivalent).

Choo-Choo Charles is releasing on Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, and PS5 on December 21st (in a week!), and Switch on January 18th! pic.twitter.com/lWzFzz5Sh7 December 16, 2023

Here's a bit more about it (via Nintendo.com):

- Navigate a massive play area in your trusty old engine.

These winding tracks are treacherous, so you'll need to plan each mission carefully. Be wary when traveling on foot, or switching the track's direction; Charles might be waiting for you. - Upgrade your train to fit your needs.

Go looting or complete missions to find "Scraps", which can be used to turn your train into a death machine on wheels. - Get help from the townspeople.

Help out the settlers in return for high powered weapons, and other items vital to Charles' destruction. - Fight Charles to the death.

Complete the main questline, and summon Charles to a mortal duel. If you’ve gained enough strength, firepower, and skill, Charles may finally meet his match.

Like the look of this one? Have you already played it? Comment below.