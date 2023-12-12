Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The Legend of Zelda has been known for influencing countless games throughout its lifetime, and the latest to hit the Switch eShop is a cheap and cheerful indie game called Chico and the Magic Orchards DX.

Just in case the 'DX' in the title wasn't quite enough to form the connection, the game, developed and published by Daikon Games, is a Game Boy Color-inspired puzzler that shares several traits in common with Link's Awakening DX.

You play as Chico, a "chubby-cheeked chipmunk" who must utilise a giant walnut to solve puzzles and explore a magical world set across multiple levels. With its accessible controls, colourful visuals, and pixel-grid filters, we certainly wouldn't blame you for mistaking this one for a genuine GBC port. Heck, it's even got some custom Game Boy borders to give it that extra authentic feel.

Here's what Daikon Games has to say:

"When Chico the chubby-cheeked chipmunk stumbles into a portal in the forest, he’s transported to a magical world! Here he finds giant walnuts galore, but getting them home won’t be easy! Solve puzzles and challenges across a variety of unique levels, gather a horde of giant walnuts, and help Chico get back to his forest! With unique dual-mode gameplay, you’ll have to really use your nut to crack these worlds. Alone, Chico can jump over obstacles and push wall switches. If he has a walnut, he can roll it over spikes, bounce it off of walls and bumpers, and more. Find a way to get the walnut through to the end of the level with you! Each world introduces unique new mechanics that will test your brain and your skills."

Chico and the Magic Orchards DX launches on the Switch eShop on December 29th, 2023 for $4.99 / £4.29.

Will you be grabbing this one to close out 2023? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.