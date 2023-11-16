Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We are but one day away from the release of Super Mario RPG on Switch and the tech experts at Digital Foundry have appeared just in the nick of time with their analysis of what we can expect from the remake's performance.

Let's start off with the biggie. Super Mario RPG on Switch targets and maintains 60fps almost all of the time. Digital Foundry's analysis particularly praises the video cutscenes in this respect, calling it "the best example of video playback on the entire system".

However, it's not all sunshine and rainbows here, and DF goes on to note that there are occasional "extremely distracting" frame rate drops in certain sequences. These seem to be pretty few and far between and the analysis theorises that it might boil down to the variable camera movement making things look a little jankier than they actually are, but it is something to be aware of all the same.

On the brighter side, the Switch delivers a full 720p native output in handheld mode and 1080p in docked, producing what Digital Foundry refers to as "some of the best image quality we've seen on the Switch to date". This means that the updated textures, lighting and shadows are all given the chance to really pop.

As well as showing a side-by-side comparison between the Switch remake and SNES original, the DF analysis also touches on the new soundtrack, praising the improved instrumentation and how composer Yoko Shimomura has expanded the original tracks.

All in all, it seems to be a rather strong experience indeed (bar the occasional frame drop). You can check out Digital Foundry's full analysis in the video at the top of this article and for a reminder of what we thought of the game (spoiler: we loved it), we have linked our review below.