After an announcement earlier this year, Clefairy and Teddiursa have now joined the Pokémon-themed Squishmallows line.
These Squishmallows are now available to preorder from the official Pokémon website in the US and will take 5-9 business days to ship. They're 12-inch, are priced at $29.99 USD each and come with an embroidered Pokémon Center Poké Ball logo. Here's a look, along with one of the descriptions:
"In a 12-inch size that's exclusive to Pokémon Center, this ultra-squeezable Clefairy Squishmallows plush is made with soft, high-quality materials and features Clefairy's cute ears and sweet smile. It's perfect for snuggling in the car, on the plane, or at home during a Pokémon movie marathon."