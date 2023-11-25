After an announcement earlier this year, Clefairy and Teddiursa have now joined the Pokémon-themed Squishmallows line.

These Squishmallows are now available to preorder from the official Pokémon website in the US and will take 5-9 business days to ship. They're 12-inch, are priced at $29.99 USD each and come with an embroidered Pokémon Center Poké Ball logo. Here's a look, along with one of the descriptions: