Super Rare Games, Spooky Doorway, and Akupara Games have announced that they are collaborating to launch a physical version of The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark on Nintendo Switch.

Limited to 3000 copies, the game will go on sale via the Super Rare Games website on November 9th at 6pm GMT / 11am PDT / 2pm EDT with shipping estimated to commence in January 2024.

Each copy of the game will include the following:



- Fully assembled Nintendo Switch game with cartridge

- Interior art

- Full-colour manual

- Exclusive sticker

- Set of 3 card trading card pack

We'll be the first to recommend A Fumble in the Dark, having previously awarded the game a score of 8/10 in our review. We said that it's "an immensely fun ride with the same excellent visuals from the first game". It'll be right up your alley if you're a fan of abstract crime dramas such as Twin Peaks.

