We weren't messing around when we called Super Mario RPG on Switch "one of the most faithful HD adaptations we’ve ever played" in our 9/10 review. Everything that made the original game so weird is right here almost 30 years on, including the sections that give us nothing more than a good laugh.

One such addition is a cheat code that previously only appeared in Japanese copies of the game, but now is available for everyone to reap its rewards. Exceeept, there aren't all that many rewards. It's pretty much useless (thanks, The Gamer).

You see, entering the secret code of Down, Up, Right, Left, L, R, L, R, B (or you can swap the L and R for ZL and ZR, if you're feeling spicy) on the menu screen doesn't grant you boosts, unlockables or perks. It leaves your stats and XP exactly the way they were. So what does it do, exactly? It lets you have a little chat with Toad, that's what.

The code itself is more of an Easter egg than anything else, thrown in to reference the practice of entering cheat codes rather than acting as one itself. The Toad that pops up on your screen congratulates you for finding the secret, before checking all of your unchanged stats and confessing, "I'll level with you. There aren't any other codes. And this one will do the same thing every time."

Hah! In any other game, a nod like this might seem a little out of place, but let's not forget that Super Mario RPG is the title with singing tadpoles, napping Nintendo characters, and a smooching Bowser. Anything goes.

So there you have it. If you have long wanted to see what the West was missing out on when it came to Mario RPG codes, now's your chance to get in there!