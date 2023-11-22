Last week, 16-bit classic Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars returned to a Nintendo console in glorious form in a Switch remake that ditched the subtitle and added a shiny coat of paint and a few mod-cons in a sensitive update that overhauls the original for a modern audience while preserving the essence of its hilarious, timeless gameplay.
Our Alana Hagues awarded it a sparkling 9/10 in her review, saying that developer Artepiazza "sets a new standard for how to do a faithful remake right," with the Switch version "delivering a beautifully preserved, pure experience for fans of the original and an accessible entry-point for genre newcomers."