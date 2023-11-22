At the time of writing, the game has a Metascore of 83 from 83 "generally favourable" critic reviews, so it seems to be doing something right.

However, we're eager to hear your thoughts on the game. Are you a veteran of the SNES original who has jumped back in for a swim in the nostalgia pool? Are you totally new to the game? If you've picked it up at launch, we'd like to hear how you would rate the game so far by voting in the poll below and letting us know in the comments.

Remember that a vote below counts towards the game's user score in our database, but it's not set in stone. If you want to give Super Mario RPG a preliminary score now and revise it later, you absolutely can! Simply head to the game's page and change your rating. And if you haven't played it yet (hey — there's a lot coming out at the moment!) but you'd like to rate it in the future, that's fine — your score will automatically count towards the game's total whenever you add it.

What score would you give Super Mario RPG (Switch)? 10 - Outstanding 9 - Excellent 8 - Great 7 - Good 6 - Not Bad 5 - Average 4 - Poor 3 - Bad 2 - Terrible 1 - Abysmal Please note voting will score the game in your games collection What score would you give Super Mario RPG (Switch)? (52 ratings) 10 - Outstanding 27 % 9 - Excellent 31 % 8 - Great 21 % 7 - Good 10 % 6 - Not Bad 8 % 5 - Average 2 % 4 - Poor 0% 3 - Bad 0% 2 - Terrible 0% 1 - Abysmal 2 %

What do you make of Geno's HD makeover? Let us know below.