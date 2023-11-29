Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Hoo boy, strap yourselves in for this one folks, because it looks like a doozy. Developer Whatnot Games has revealed Star Racer, a retro sci-fi racing game that takes inspiration from F-Zero and Star Fox. If that's not all, it also boasts the musical talent of Grant Kirkhope, famous for his work on classics like Banjo-Kazooie and GoldenEye 007.

The game is currently being funded via Kickstarter, with a Switch version earmarked as a stretch goal, so if this one looks like it's up your street, you might want to consider backing it sooner rather than later. At first glance, Star Racer looks very similar to F-Zero (which is not a bad thing in our books), with multiple pixel-art sprite vehicles zooming around elaborate tracks. You can battle with your opponents using a familiar circling ground attack, or you can engage your inner Star Fox and launch an aerial assault.

In addition to the bespoke tracks, Star Racer will also feature an extensive track editor, allowing users to fully customise every aspect of the course, including its layout and hazards. Whatnot Games even goes so far as to say that the "only limitation is imagination", so that sounds pretty cool.

Let's take a look at the game's key features:

Heart-Pounding Races: Engage in intense battles across the intergalactic racetrack. Use cunning strategies as you drift, boost, fire, and soar your place to the front of the pack!



Engage in intense battles across the intergalactic racetrack. Use cunning strategies as you drift, boost, fire, and soar your place to the front of the pack! Concrete & Clouds: Dust the competition through the pavement and the skies! Bring high-octane races to new heights with gravity-defying glides and aerial combat. Blaze across the pavement, soar through the stars and leave your rivals in the stardust.



Dust the competition through the pavement and the skies! Bring high-octane races to new heights with gravity-defying glides and aerial combat. Blaze across the pavement, soar through the stars and leave your rivals in the stardust. Track Editor: Unleash your creativity with our dynamic track editor. Craft your own challenging circuits, share them with friends, and conquer the most daring designs. The race is in your hands!



Unleash your creativity with our dynamic track editor. Craft your own challenging circuits, share them with friends, and conquer the most daring designs. The race is in your hands! Perilous Hazards: Watch out for treacherous hazards! Navigate through sizzling lava pits and slippery ice patches that add an extra layer of challenge to every race. Only the most skilled racers will conquer the cosmic obstacles!



Watch out for treacherous hazards! Navigate through sizzling lava pits and slippery ice patches that add an extra layer of challenge to every race. Only the most skilled racers will conquer the cosmic obstacles! Local Multiplayer: Grab up to three friends and dive into the multiplayer mayhem! Star Racer supports up to 4 players in local multiplayer, ensuring the party never stops. It's time to see who among your crew is the true cosmic speedster!



Grab up to three friends and dive into the multiplayer mayhem! Star Racer supports up to 4 players in local multiplayer, ensuring the party never stops. It's time to see who among your crew is the true cosmic speedster! Unique Cars: Choose from a lineup of distinct, rad vehicles. Each car comes with its own set of strengths and weaknesses, adding a strategic layer to the race. Find your perfect match and dominate the competition!



Choose from a lineup of distinct, rad vehicles. Each car comes with its own set of strengths and weaknesses, adding a strategic layer to the race. Find your perfect match and dominate the competition! Featured Tracks by Grant Kirkhope: Immerse yourself in the pulsating beats of Star Racer with featured tracks by the legendary Grant Kirkhope. The musical genius behind Banjo-Kazooie, GoldenEye 007, and Mario & Rabbids contributes his signature style to select tracks.

We're going to keep a close eye on this one in the coming weeks; we're not going to lie, we're keeping all of our fingers crossed for a Switch release. Either way, we'll be seeing a lot more of Star Racer when it launches in 2024.

What do you make of Star Racer? Will you be backing the Kickstarter campaign? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.