We have been intrigued by Spirittea ever since it was announced back in 2020 and now we have the chance to see whether this life sim is our cuppa tea, as the title finally stirs up the Switch eShop today (13th November).

Publisher No More Robots and developer Cheesemaster Games have released an all-new launch trailer (above) which showcases a little more of what this "Spirited Away-meets-Stardew Valley" life sim has to offer.

Just in case you have missed this one so far, Spirittea will see you playing as a writer who escapes off to the countryside in an attempt to start work on their next novel, however, an accidental sip from a mythical teapot soon brings the spirit world blending in with reality (don't you hate it when that happens?).

Before you know it, you'll be running a bathhouse for the spirit world — this one wears its Ghibli inspo on its sleeve — serving a host of customers and unravelling mysteries as you go. There's also a sweet helping of EarthBound vibes that we have got from the marketing so far, which makes today's launch all the more intriguing.

For a little more information about the game and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from the publishers:

Every spirit you help will then turn up at your bathhouse, where you can offer them towels, salts, snacks, and a lovely hot soak. Upgrading your bathhouse with new furniture, rooms and baths is key to attracting the most exciting spirits, including elusive Lord Spirits, who take up an entire room each.

Spirittea is now available to download on the Switch eShop for £16.19 / $17.99 (that includes a 10% discount that will stick around for the launch period). There's even a free demo available now for those of you who want to take a sip of this one before going for a full gulp.