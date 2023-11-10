Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Risk of Rain Returns, a remake of Hopoo Games' seminal roguelite Risk of Rain, is out now on Nintendo Switch, and you can snap it up for $14.99 / £12.79.

Launching just one day after the original game's 10th anniversary (8th November 2013), Risk of Rain Returns isn't just a fancy upgrade with spruced-up visuals and tighter gameplay. The remake adds tons to the table to reinvigorate what many consider a classic in the genre.

The new additions to this remake include three brand new Survivors — Artificer, Drifter, and Pilot — enhancements to existing Survivors, new abilities, items, monsters, and a new game mode. The new mode, Providence Trials adds single-player minigame challenges that require using different Survivors to unlock brand-new abilities.

Four four-player local co-op has also been added, allowing you to team up with friends to run through as many randomly generated levels. Even if you still play the original game, Returns is well worth picking up. Plus, look at this gorgeous new HD pixel art:

Risk of Rain Returns is available to buy now on the Switch eShop. Will you be returning to space? Let us know in the comments.