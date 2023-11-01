Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Armor Games Studios has announced that it is bringing Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken to the Nintendo Switch in 2024.

Boasting stylish pixel art visuals and traditional point-and-click gameplay, the scriptwelder-developed title stars Amy, who must venture into dream worlds to discover the mystery of her dead brother. You'll be investigating clues, defeating spooky enemies, and using items to boost your own abilities.

Here's a list of key features:

- Solve puzzles and defeat foes using the ability to shape Amy’s dreams around her

- Explore nightmarish and otherworldly environments with elements of randomized design

- Improve and unlock new skills for Amy to help keep her alive and make her stronger

- Encounter bizarre and dangerous beings who could be friend, foe… or both

- Multiple endings and secrets to find, if you survive the beings hunting you

- A brand new soundtrack from composer Christopher Carlone

We'll provide more details on the game's release date as soon as we hear more.

What do you make of this one? Will you be picking it up when it launches next year? Let us know.