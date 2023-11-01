Publisher Armor Games Studios has announced that it is bringing Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken to the Nintendo Switch in 2024.
Boasting stylish pixel art visuals and traditional point-and-click gameplay, the scriptwelder-developed title stars Amy, who must venture into dream worlds to discover the mystery of her dead brother. You'll be investigating clues, defeating spooky enemies, and using items to boost your own abilities.
Here's a list of key features:
- Solve puzzles and defeat foes using the ability to shape Amy’s dreams around her
- Explore nightmarish and otherworldly environments with elements of randomized design
- Improve and unlock new skills for Amy to help keep her alive and make her stronger
- Encounter bizarre and dangerous beings who could be friend, foe… or both
- Multiple endings and secrets to find, if you survive the beings hunting you
- A brand new soundtrack from composer Christopher Carlone
We'll provide more details on the game's release date as soon as we hear more.
What do you make of this one? Will you be picking it up when it launches next year? Let us know.
I love pixelart. But this does seem to be a tad too low of a resolution for me.
@Scollurio I thought exactly the same. It’s TOO blocky for me 😔
I see what you both mean. It looks like a blown up background in an early DS game.
If I recall, this game was recently announced but without any platform confirmation. Glad it's coming to Switch! This is tied to the Deep Sleep trilogy, quality point & click puzzle horror games that explore the effects of going "too deep" into this world's lucid dreamscape. These were among my favorite Flash games to play before Adobe killed it (as well as Scriptwelder's Don't Escape series). The trilogy is available to purchase on PC for any who are curious.
Mild spoiler: Amy's brother is the protagonist of the trilogy.
Sometimes simple is what make a game click.
This looks right up my alley. I will keep an eye on it.
