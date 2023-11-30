The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Batman: Arkham Trilogy (WB Games, 1st Dec, $59.99) - Become Gotham City’s ultimate protector in the shadows with Rocksteady’s critically acclaimed trilogy, headed to the Nintendo Switch system in one complete package – including all DLC. The stealthy skirmishes of Batman: Arkham Asylum escalate into the devastating conspiracy against the inmates in Batman: Arkham City and culminate in the ultimate showdown for the future of Gotham in Batman: Arkham Knight. Glide through the streets, grapple onto rooftops and soar across the skyline of Gotham and Arkham City in the ultimate and complete Batman experience.

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince (Square Enix, 1st Dec, $59.99) - Follow Psaro, a cursed prince, and his companion Rose as they travel through the demon realm of Nadiria. Explore and scout monsters, freely combine raised monsters to create more powerful allies and take on enemies with your powerful dream team through changing seasons.

Switch eShop - New Releases

2weistein – The Curse of the Red Dragon 3 - Ronger Pirates - V2 (Red Octopus, 1st Dec, $18.00) - The unique and fantastic idea behind the series of 2weistein games is to train maths in a real 3D action adventure. Embedded in the tantalizing story the player has to solve maths quests or puzzles to get ahead in the game. It was developed by game specialists in cooperation with teachers and psychologists and won several prizes and awards.

A Highland Song (inkle Studios, 5th Dec, $17.99) - A wild adventure through the Scottish Highlands, with open platforming and dynamic storytelling from the creators of 80 Days and Heaven's Vault. Moira McKinnon is running away. To reach the sea, Moira must first cross the Scottish Highlands—a wilderness of paths, peaks, shortcuts, dangers, and song.

A Long Journey to an Uncertain End (Crispy Creative, 5th Dec, $24.99) - You're not piloting the ship. You ARE the ship: Sentient ships have been outlawed for centuries. With the help of your holo-companion C. O. R. G. I. and your (mostly) loyal crew, you’ve managed to evade capture. Now there's an entire galaxy between you and freedom. A Long Journey to an Uncertain End is a narrative space opera that’ll have you soaring around the universe assembling an unruly crew from an eclectic cast of characters. Take any job you can to keep one step ahead of your abusive ex, and keep flying towards freedom.

Arcadian Atlas (Serenity Forge, 30th Nov, $19.99) - Civil war engulfs the kingdom as battle lines are drawn and swords unsheathed. Two lovers brought together by war are torn between their sworn queen and the princess who’s risen up to take back the throne. Amidst this conflict is a convergence of fate—a rogue magician seeking to unravel the land’s secrets meets a young girl, the second heir to the throne. With the power to create and destroy worlds, the two fight to overcome their past. Experience deep tactical battles across vast and treacherous landscapes as you build an army of powerful troops, customizing their classes and skills to gain every advantage against monsters, ruthless foes, a daughter scorned, and a queen so cruel she’d kill her own husband to gain the throne. Form an army of specialized fighters and wielders of magic, choosing from over 12 custom classes to build out your party.

Basketball Arcade (IntuitiveComputers, 1st Dec, $1.99) - How many baskets can you score in 40 seconds? Basketball Arcade is an addictive game designed for real basketball fans of all ages.

Battle Stations Blockade (eastasiasoft, 6th Dec, $9.99) - Take command of a gunboat on an urgent mission to intercept stolen military intelligence and destroy the enemy’s advanced weapon systems! Battle Stations Blockade is an intense 3D rail shooter presented in voxel style. Receive orders and then set out on treacherous waters as you control a pair of gun turrets, shooting down aircraft, destroying boats and battleships, clearing mines, taking out paratroopers and more. But watch your health! Each turret has a damage meter that will need to be replenished by eliminating targets, or you’ll fail the mission. Complete your assignments to climb in rank and unlock better weapons for your gunboat turrets, enabling you to shoot for even higher scores. Man both turrets in solo play or team up with a friend in local co-op!

Born Of Bread (Dear Villagers, 5th Dec, $29.99) - Beings from another age are causing havoc across the land! And with their mischief comes a great threat to everyone. The unlikeliest hero, a golem born of bread, will find himself and his newfound buddies in the middle of a drama that's thousands of years in the making. Together, they will visit incredible locals and meet fascinating characters. Although he may not look like much, Loaf might be the hero this land kneads.

Cattails: Wildwood Story (FalconDevelopment, 30th Nov, $19.99) - Lead your colony into the mysterious Wildwood. Hunt prey, harvest herbs, collect magical treasures, & defend your new home from intruders. Build a thriving town to recruit new cats. Get to know the residents, fall in love, & raise a litter of kittens!

Corbid! A Colorful Adventure (GameraNest, 30th Nov, $11.99) - Have fun helping Corbid to overcome the mazes to be crowned champion. Eat, mix and shoot colors to solve the puzzles of Corbid! Enjoy the colorful worlds full of creatures with different abilities that you will have to play with to advance and solve the mysteries found in the gardens.

Crashy Laps (JanduSoft, 14th Dec, $6.99) - Crashy Laps is a game to enjoy driving and overtaking aggressively, with a maximum of 4 Players. Little and funny tracks are waiting for you. Also, you can drive in Single Player mode to achieve the Best Time in each track.

DIY Paper Doll (QubicGames, 2nd Dec, $4.99) - Unleash your imagination and beautify your doll's look with a wide variety of clothes options, accessories, hairstyles, and makeup products! Dress your doll for a movie date, a birthday party, a day at school, or a meeting with a friend at the coffee shop. Be an active participant during her upcoming life events, interact with her surroundings, and watch as the plot unravels! Change the outfits of other characters your doll meets. Dress up her newly adopted dog for a walk or the boy she likes for the school dance so they will match together! Help your paper princess become a fashion queen during her first year at college!

Draw & Color Maze: Paint Labyrinth Puzzle (Megame, 30th Nov, $9.99) - Go with the snail to the mysterious magical labyrinth! The goal of the game is quite simple - you need to paint over the entire area of the maze. Even a child can cope with the first levels! But the further you go, the harder the levels become. You will have to show all the skills of attentiveness and logic in order to paint over all the cells in fewer moves. The game does not require much time and will help you brighten up the minutes and hours of waiting in line, on the bus or subway. Spend time with the benefit of the mind!

GENSEISUIKODEN PLUS (Daewon Media, 30th Nov, $21.99) - 'Venture into the untamed realm of Ataho, the enigmatic protagonist, secluded within the heart of the rugged mountains. A fateful day dawns when a formidable tiger fist martial artist emerges, beckoning Ataho to partake in an epic martial arts showdown, but he gets caught up in unforeseen events. . .

Last Escape: Dead Complex (Mad Jackal, 1st Dec, $4.99) - Dead Complex is a 2D Top Down, Survival Horror Game. Sneak, Loot and Fight your way out of an infested apartment complex and begin your final escape from the city.

Master Ninja – Shuriken Killer (SUCCESS GAMES, 26th Nov, $7.99) - Welcome to the mysterious and action-packed world of Master Ninja - Shuriken Killer! In this thrilling game, you will step into the shoes of a skilled ninja, ready to put your skills to the test in battles against the most formidable enemies

Metro PD: Close to You (Voltage, 29th Nov, $29.99) - The Story: "You're my partner as of today. " You're a rookie detective. Your training? Trial by fire, solving a dangerous case together! Get yourselves out of tight binds and discover an even stronger bond with each other. Will you catch the real culprit? And will your case come to a romantic conclusion? A lethal love where you watch each other's backs. What will come of your dangerous and thrilling romance? ! Whether on the job or in love, there's never a dull moment!

Motesolo: No Girlfriend Since Birth (CFK, 30th Nov, $19.99) - "You've never been. . . in a single relationship? " Kimo Kang, a man who knows how to relax with a caramel macchiato, has one fatal flaw. In all his thirty years, he's never once been in a relationship, making him a Motesolo! Once more, he takes an ambitious step into the love market, but for some reason, things refuse to go smoothly. Will Kimo be able to steal his date's heart and make this blind date a successful one. . . ?

Ortheo (Elushis, 29th Nov) - Join Ortheo and explore massive worlds in this all-new 3D globe-trotting adventure! Explore huge beautiful worlds and collect tons of coins and gears.

Paint it + My Cute Unicorns Bundle (Soroka Games, 25th Nov, $9.99) - Paint It is like a magical coloring world where you can paint, use stickers, and have fun with 40 models. You'll have lots of creative tools to make everything look amazing. Let your imagination run wild and make your models super colorful! Using a color palette, choose any color you want! Use stickers But how can you draw without stickers? A huge collection of stickers will help you create something beautiful! Your fingers are the best tool, paint the models using the touchscreen. My Cute Unicorns - Coloring Book This is your personal collection of unicorns. Let's begin coloring the cutest unicorns using lots of tools. The amazing cozy palette in combination with stickers and glitters will help you to create the unicorn of your dream! Choose between 30 pictures and spend hours on making beautiful masterpieces. Share it with your friends!

Pixel Cafe (Baltoro Games, 30th Nov, $12.99) - Welcome to Pixel Cafe Dive into this captivating blend of an arcade time manager and visual novel. Help a small-town girl navigate life in a big city, and take part in her coming-of-age story as she forges connections, overcomes difficulties, and struggles to find her worth. Explore Karstok, a city stuck between a socialist past and a capitalist future. Go on an emotional journey as you form connections with your bosses and clients in this beautifully crafted pixel art world Perfect your coffee-making and cooking skills on your professional journey through 10 wildly different bars.

Skater XL (Easy Day Studios, 1st Jan, $0.00) - Skater XL is the evolution of skateboarding games and moves the genre towards expressive, physics-based gameplay. Players will experience unparalleled board control and responsiveness while they skate legendary real-world skate spots. With ground-breaking and intuitive controls, skateboarding in a video game has never felt more authentic, fluid, and responsive.

Space Junk Seekers (Stephen OGorman, 30th Nov) - Head out into the Trash Expanse in search of Earth's lost treasures. Shoot rhythmically to build your combos. . . Or just panic and press the frankly ludicrous bullet hell overdrive button! Upgrade your clunky old mech with whatever you can find. A short game set amidst the rubble of a long-dead planet.

Speed or Death (Dolores Ent, 30th Nov, $7.99) - Cross a city infested with enormous monsters, dodge the fiery breath of a dragon, find how to escape an alien invasion... all without getting eaten by a worm. This is Speed or Death, a frenzied racing game where the most important thing isn’t reaching the finish line, but surviving the chaos around you. Unlock the different cars and live to tell the tale another day. What apocalypse shall we race through today?

SteamWorld Build (Thunderful, 1st Dec, $29.99) - Be the architect of a SteamWorld mining town! Break ground and raise houses for your steambot citizens, keep them fed and provide some rootin'-tootin' entertainment. - Read our SteamWorld Build review

TERAVIT (Cyberstep, 30th Nov, $0.00) - TERAVIT is a sandbox game that allows players to create their own worlds and share them with other players, creating infinite play possibilites. In TERAVIT, there is a wide variety of player-created game worlds packed with adventures, RPGs, racing games for speed competition, obstacle courses, PvP for action-packed enjoyment, monster hunting, and more. There's so much to play and enjoy that you'll never run out of fun.

This Means Warp (Jagex, 30th Nov, $19.99) - It’s co-op space survival fun, Jim, but not as we know it. This Means Warp is an intense spaceship management roguelite experience for 1-4 players. Fly solo or with up to three other loyal crewmates as you boldly go where no-one has gone (and survived to talk about it) before. Obtain and upgrade new weapons and systems for your ship as you venture deep into a procedurally generated universe filled with increasingly grumpy and murder-y enemies. Map your unique path through the stars, but remember that the stakes are super high – one wrong move and it’s game over.

Toasterball (Seaven Studio, 30th Nov, $9.99) - Toasterball is a multiplayer physics-based sports game, quick to learn and perfect for good old game nights on a couch with friends (1-4 players local multiplayer). Because you are playing as toasters, you can naturally expect some chaotic physics, random situations, electrical hazard, and more burnt toasts than you can ever imagine. There is also a real learning curve, with pro moves and enough gameplay variants to keep on surprising you for hours. The game includes 24 gameplay variants, 5 unique arenas, 14 legendary athletes to play as, AI toasters and a ton of options to customize your matches.

Toasterball + Buissons Bundle (Seaven Studio, 30th Nov, $12.99) - A multiplayer sports game… with toasters! Toasterball is a multiplayer physics-based sports game, quick to learn and perfect for good old game nights on a couch with friends (1-4 players local multiplayer). / Take control of a bush in Buissons and challenge your friends in a hide and seek game up to 4 players. Move when the night is dark and use the day as an opportunity to observe and flush out your opponents. Use the secrets of nature to your advantage and prepare for surprises: each game comes with a new forest of its own.

Trip World DX (Limited Run Games, 30th Nov, $19.99) - Travel across four fantastic lands and Mount Dubious in Trip World DX! Our hero Yakopoo's adventure begins when the Maita flower, a symbol of world peace and happiness, is stolen, throwing Trip World into chaos! Fly through the air, traverse over the land, and swim through the water, collecting special items to help you find the flower and restore Trip World. Use Yakopoo's shapeshifting powers to save Trip World from darkness! Race across the ground as a ball. Grow a tail to hit enemies—or a flower to make your enemies friendly! This new version collects the classic handheld adventure Trip World in its original form, as well as the brand new COLOUR version bringing all new life to the world of YAKOPOO!

Uzzuzzu My Pet – Golf Dash (RedDeer.Games, 1st Dec, $19.99) - Meet your new golf buddies, grab a club, and embark on a hilariously absurd golfing journey through the most ridiculous places

Wall World (Unique, 30th Nov, $9.99) - Welcome to the Wall World, a mining rogue-lite with tower defense elements. Explore procedurally generated mines and discover fantastical biomes. Find resources and technologies for purchasing valuable upgrades. Fight off hordes of aggressive monsters using your mobile base. Roam the Wall freely day and night, in various weather conditions. Find traces of "the others" and boldly mine where no man has mined before.

While the Iron’s Hot (Humble Games, 5th Dec, $19.99) - Step into the boots of a journeyman blacksmith on a quest to become a master in While the Iron’s Hot, a crafty adventure assembled with mystery, wit, and charm. Forge, smelt, and combine works of metal to grow your smithing skills and discover exquisite new items to create. Explore an island filled with resources, treasures, puzzles, and fellow artisans with their own motives and designs. Rebuild the ruins of Ellian’s long-abandoned blacksmiths’ village to restore its former glory and grow your own crafting capabilities—and ultimately become a true master smith.

Wildshade: Unicorn Champions (Nacon, 30th Nov, $39.99) - Cross the finishing line riding a unicorn! Wildshade: Unicorn Champions is a racing game for the whole family in which you are transported to a magical and colourful world. Win all the tournaments to unlock the rarest mounts, breed them to create the champion of your dreams and become the best horserider in the fantasy world of Wildshade.

Zomborg (Ratalaika Games, 1st Dec, $4.99) - A deadly virus outbreak has plagued the planet and the United Nations has set up quarantine zones around the globe. Rumors have spread that there are survivors trapped inside the quarantine zones, along with footage of grotesque, reanimated corpses roaming the streets. As the world’s governments search for the origin of the infection, they’ve deploy highly skilled mercenaries as the last hope for humanity. The fate of humanity is in your hands. It's your turn to fight the walking dead. Create unique, customizable characters and arm yourself with 10 types of weapons. You’ll need the firepower when you get attacked by up to 100 zombies at once!

What will you be downloading this week? Batman Arkham Trilogy Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince 2weistein - The Curse of the Red Dragon 3 - Ronger Pirates - V2 A Highland Song A Long Journey to an Uncertain End Arcadian Atlas Basketball Arcade Battle Stations Blockade Born of Bread Cattails: Wildwood Story Corbid! A Colorful Adventure Crashy Laps DIY Paper Doll Draw & Color Maze: Paint Labyrinth Puzzle Genseisuikoden Plus Last Escape: Dead Complex Master Ninja - Shuriken Killer Metro PD: Close to You Motesolo: No Girlfriend Since Birth Ortheo Paint it + My Cute Unicorns Bundle Pixel Cafe Skater XL Space Junk Seekers Speed or Death SteamWorld Build Teravit This Means Warp Toasterball Toasterball + Buissons Bundle Trip World DX Uzzuzzu My Pet - Golf Dash Wall World While the Iron's Hot Wildshade: Unicorn Champions Zomborg Nothing for me this week (You can select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (45 votes) Batman Arkham Trilogy 33 % Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince 20 % 2weistein - The Curse of the Red Dragon 3 - Ronger Pirates - V2 0% A Highland Song 11 % A Long Journey to an Uncertain End 0% Arcadian Atlas 0% Basketball Arcade 0% Battle Stations Blockade 0% Born of Bread 2 % Cattails: Wildwood Story 4 % Corbid! A Colorful Adventure 0% Crashy Laps 0% DIY Paper Doll 0% Draw & Color Maze: Paint Labyrinth Puzzle 0% Genseisuikoden Plus 2 % Last Escape: Dead Complex 0% Master Ninja - Shuriken Killer 0% Metro PD: Close to You 0% Motesolo: No Girlfriend Since Birth 0% Ortheo 0% Paint it + My Cute Unicorns Bundle 0% Pixel Cafe 0% Skater XL 4 % Space Junk Seekers 0% Speed or Death 0% SteamWorld Build 4 % Teravit 0% This Means Warp 0% Toasterball 0% Toasterball + Buissons Bundle 0% Trip World DX 2 % Uzzuzzu My Pet - Golf Dash 0% Wall World 0% While the Iron's Hot 2 % Wildshade: Unicorn Champions 0% Zomborg 0% Nothing for me this week 13 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!