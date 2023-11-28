We're now at the tail end of the year but that doesn't mean Tetris 99 is slowing down. Following its Super Mario RPG event in November, Nintendo is now cramming in two final events for 2023.

First up is one for WarioWare: Move It! taking place between 30th November until 4th December and the second event is for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, taking place between 14th December and 18th December.





Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by @Tetris_Official pic.twitter.com/bYBt5u2lYu The #Tetris99 37th MAXIMUS CUP event will run from 11/30 at 11:00pm PT to 12/4 at 10:59pm PT!Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by #WarioWareMoveIt November 28, 2023





Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by @Tetris_Official pic.twitter.com/dIv1sCoVWW The #Tetris99 38th MAXIMUS CUP event will run from 12/14 at 11:00pm PT to 12/18 at 10:59pm PT!Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by #SuperMarioBrosWonder November 28, 2023

As usual, if you participate and manage to accumulate 100 points, you'll unlock special themes featuring background art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by each game. Of course, to participate in this event, you'll need to have access to a Switch Online subscription.