Marvelous Europe has launched what undoubtedly looks like one of the most stylish retro games on the Switch with Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun.
Boasting slick animation with some seriously flashy visuals, Ninja or Die is unique in that everything can be accomplished with one button press - you jump to move and jump to attack. You can charge up your jump attacks for a more devastating blow, and you'll briefly become invincible when jumping, meaning you dodge incoming attacks while landing brutal counterattacks.
We love how fast and frantic the gameplay looks in the launch trailer above, and developer Nao Games has seemingly nailed the satisfying and addictive nature of classic roguelikes. We dare say the gameplay might be a touch too high-octane for some (the camera certainly looks like it jumps around quite a bit), but if you're keen on the likes of Katana ZERO or Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, this definitely looks to scratch an itch.
Available on the eShop with a 10% discount introductory discount (until November 8th), here's a look at the synopsis from Marvelous Europe:
"In Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun you are a common pickpocket, transformed by the cataclysm into a lethal Ninja with lightning mobility. The Ramen Seller becomes a Samurai. The Maiko becomes a killer Geisha. Your domain of petty crime becomes a frenzied neon world of shogun castles, magic traps and parachuting assassins. Someone has ensnared you in a loop of chaos… if not to kill you, then to protect you from something worse."
Will you be picking this one up? What do you make of the launch trailer? Let us know your thoughts with a comment.
Comments 8
i'm feelin the double bass pedal in the song but i been burnt out on roguelikes since 2020
They unfortunately lost me at roguelike
yes! this kind of thing is totally my bag, baby.
Maybe too fast and flashy for me and would've preferred if it weren't a roguelike (at most a roguelite, but unfortunately there's still confusion between the two terms so you can't be sure if it's one or the other at first glance) but still, looks pretty cool so I hope others will enjoy it!
people that dont like roguelit/kes: how do you feel about an arcade or arcade style game with essentially the same gameplay?
looks too hard and fast for me. shrug
Not feeling the roguelike part but I may take a chance on this and just buy it.
They absolutely lost me at 0.37 "A hard as nails roguelike"
