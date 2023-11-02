Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Marvelous Europe has launched what undoubtedly looks like one of the most stylish retro games on the Switch with Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun.

Boasting slick animation with some seriously flashy visuals, Ninja or Die is unique in that everything can be accomplished with one button press - you jump to move and jump to attack. You can charge up your jump attacks for a more devastating blow, and you'll briefly become invincible when jumping, meaning you dodge incoming attacks while landing brutal counterattacks.

We love how fast and frantic the gameplay looks in the launch trailer above, and developer Nao Games has seemingly nailed the satisfying and addictive nature of classic roguelikes. We dare say the gameplay might be a touch too high-octane for some (the camera certainly looks like it jumps around quite a bit), but if you're keen on the likes of Katana ZERO or Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, this definitely looks to scratch an itch.

Available on the eShop with a 10% discount introductory discount (until November 8th), here's a look at the synopsis from Marvelous Europe:

"In Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun you are a common pickpocket, transformed by the cataclysm into a lethal Ninja with lightning mobility. The Ramen Seller becomes a Samurai. The Maiko becomes a killer Geisha. Your domain of petty crime becomes a frenzied neon world of shogun castles, magic traps and parachuting assassins. Someone has ensnared you in a loop of chaos… if not to kill you, then to protect you from something worse."

Will you be picking this one up? What do you make of the launch trailer? Let us know your thoughts with a comment.