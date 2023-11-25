Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following the release of Them's Fightin' Herds on the Nintendo Switch last October, the team behind this My Little Pony-inspired fighting game has now announced it will be ending active development.

After the release of the new DLC fighters Nidra and Baihe (Version 6.0), no new content will be produced - including story mode, which has now been scrapped:

"Story Mode has always been an ambitious feature and one we truly desired to implement. We know how much our fans have been looking forward to Story Mode chapters, and we hope you understand how much we looked forward to working on and releasing them.

"We are looking for opportunities to release content that has already been produced for Chapter 2, starting with a new stage, "Restricted Section". This stage will be a part of the version 6.0 update alongside Nidra and Baihe."

Although active development is ending, the team will apparently still be able to release small patches to address any game game-breaking bugs, but once again "no new content will be produced" after the final DLC update.

Them's Fightin' Herds was originally released in early access in 2018 and was followed by a Windows PC release in 2020.