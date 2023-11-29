Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Developer Hilltop Studios has revealed a whole bunch of new information about its upcoming adventure game Lil' Guardsman in an extended blog post titled 'Visitor's Guide to The Sprawl'.

Launching on Switch in "the coming months" (specific date currently unknown), Lil' Guardsman contains gameplay inspired by Papers, Please in a colourful high-fantasy world inspired by classic '90s LucasArts adventure classics like Monkey Island.

The blog post itself provides extensive information on some of the locales you'll be visiting on your journey, including The Twisted Sisters Tavern, the Digsite, The Goblinball Stadium, and The Docks. We're definitely quite taken with the overall aesthetic of Lil' Guardsman so far, and we're hopeful the gameplay will match up to the wonderful visuals on display.

Here's a peek at the overall premise for Lil' Guardsman:

"In this deduction adventure, you play as Lil - an unlikely 12-year-old hero - covering your dad's shift at the guard shed and are tasked with deciding the fate of over 100 unique characters. "You will question humans, elves, goblins, cyclopes, and other fantasy creatures using your powers of deduction to determine who to admit or deny based on how they respond to your questions and your trusty tools. Sending visitors to jail, inadvertently zapping them to smithereens, or letting them go on their merry way are all part of the job. But be careful: who you let through the castle gates will determine the kingdom's fate."

What do you make of Lil' Guardsman so far? Will you be picking it up when it eventually launches on Switch? Let us know.