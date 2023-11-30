Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The Minecraft action-strategy game Minecraft Legends this week just got its "biggest update" ever with the introduction of a bunch of new units. Some are friendly and some are not so nice, and the good news is this update is completely free.

Some of the new allies include The Witch (with their Cauldron at your disposal), a fearless frog mount that can swim faster and jump higher than other mounts, and then a few new Piglin threats including 'The Clanger' and their new innovation the 'The Air Chopper'.

This update also features "even more improvements" including new custom game settings, updates to pathfinding, better RPS combat balancing and difficulty tuning, and more PVP updates. You can get the full details on Minecraft's official blog site.