Earlier this year, we were invited along to a preview event by Konami and of all the games on display, one took us by surprise. That game was Super Crazy Rhythm Castle, and it is available to pick up on the Switch eShop today (14th November).

Developed by Second Impact Games, Super Crazy Rhythm Castle appears to do everything that it says on the tin: it's a rhythm game, set in a castle and it's super crazy. So far, so rhythm game, right? Well, we'd recommend taking a look at the above launch trailer to get a taste of just how 'super crazy' things can get.

The central mysterious castle is home to a boatload of rhythm games, yes, but there are also giant hands that obscure your view, bean-throwing challenges, a musical aubergine (or eggplant, if you want), gingerbread men that are made of... meat? It's a lot, but the level of excess looks to be really rather appealing.

For a closer look at some of the game's features, check out the following from Konami and Second Impact Games:

Adventure into Absurdity

- An unforgettable journey with a light heart and a tapping foot. You’ll become one with the music and the madness.

- Unlikely heroes, approach Rhythm Castle! Inside, the unhinged King Ferdinand awaits, ready to defend his crown and ruin your day. Overcome his twisted challenges and beat him in his own game. Throw beans into an ancient summoning ritual. Shut down a giant eggplant DJ. Cover tiny meat people in gravy for reasons that we promise will become clear. All while keeping the beat!

Super Soundtrack

- Featuring over 30 tracks to rock along to. Tune in for earworm rock, hip hop, dubstep, and iconic KONAMI tracks from the Castlevania, Gradius and Beatmania series!

Crazy Co-op

- Chaotic cooperative gameplay that’s fun and accessible. Not a pro at rhythm games? Each player can play their music in three-button or four-button mode – or hop out to focus on puzzling while your buddy covers the music! Whether you go solo or sync up with friends, get ready to embrace the madness and take on the challenges of Rhythm Castle.

Multitasking Mayhem

- From musical escape room to elevator arcade, you’ll need to think outside the beat to stay ahead of the king’s mischief. Juggle music play with tricky tasks and blasting action to solve each level!

Relive the Rhythm

- Gunning for a gold medal? Unlock & play every song in the Music Lab. No nonsense, just pure rhythm!

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle is now available to download from the Switch eShop for £34.99 / $39.99.

If you want to hear what our wonderful video producer Alex thought of the title when he went hands-on with it earlier this year, tap to the beat (though just the one tap will be plenty) on the following vid:

Does this one look like it will be up your street? Let us know in the comments below.