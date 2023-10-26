The latest Japanese charts are here courtesy of Famitsu (thanks, Gematsu) and it showcases an absolutely stellar debut from Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Nintendo's latest flagship platformer has managed to shift an astonishing 638,634 units since its launch on October 20th, 2023, managing almost a full 600K more than Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which debuted at number two. (Update: The original article stated that Mario Wonder sold 668,634 units. However, this was an error from Gematsu and we have updated our article with the correct figure.)
The only other newcomer this week is Sega's Sonic Superstars for the Nintendo Switch, which managed to shift 4,128 units. It's not the most spectacular of starts for the blue blur, but Sega's mascot has always been more popular in the West than in Japan, and one does wonder whether Sega made the right move launching it so close to Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Otherwise, it's a strong week for the Switch, with Pikmin 4, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet maintaining solid performances. Detective Pikachu Returns, meanwhile, is still hanging in there, but its fall from number one down to number eight is definitely noteworthy.
Here's this week's top ten software sales in full:
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 638,634 (New)
- [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 77,348 (New)
- [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 10,554 (54,264)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 10,208 (922,606)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5,305 (5,520,260)
- [NSW] Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet (The Pokémon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,260 (5,163,082)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,923 (3,291,621)
- [NSW] Detective Pikachu Returns (The Pokemon Company, 10/06/23) – 4,718 (106,605)
- [NSW] Sonic Superstars (SEGA, 10/17/23) – 4,128 (New)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3,615 (5,308,529)
Looking at hardware this week, it's a pretty familiar picture with the Switch OLED Model selling a further 51,931 units to maintain its position at number one. It's a solid lead, too, with the PlayStation 5 coming in at number two with 8,164 units sold; that's a big difference, to be sure!
Shout out to the 27 New 2DS LL units sold, too.
Here are the latest numbers on the hardware side of things:
- Switch OLED Model – 51,931 (5,884,584)
- PlayStation 5 – 8,164 (3,928,515)
- Switch – 5,050 (19,576,467)
- Switch Lite – 5,269 (5,527,830)
- Xbox Series X – 2,585 (226,995)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,680 (589,721)
- PlayStation 4 – 1,437 (7,902,387)
- Xbox Series S – 163 (289,901)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 27 (1,192,535)
What do you make of this week's Japanese charts? Have you also been enjoying Detective Pikachu Returns? Let us know in the comments.
[source famitsu.com, via gematsu.com]
The Switch is a BEAST!!!
Huh I was expecting higher sales numbers for Bros Wonder
I wonder if PS5 Slim model will help the PS5 sales number.
Have you guys seen the bidding prices for the Mario Elephant card?
Now time for a new Donkey Kong Country game for Switch!! Us Donkey Kong fans have been waiting nearly a decade for a new game while Mario, Pokemon, Kirby, Legend of Zelda, Metroid and Animal Crossing fans have been given new game after new game and we have been a forgotten fandom patiently awaiting our turn in the sun to play as the Kongs in a new adventure. 😯
2024 should be the year of Donkey Kong on Switch. 😀
@Zuljaras only in Japan worldwide not so much
@KBuckley27 Really? I look at some charts right now and they state that the Switch has sold more than 130 million units. Most of them in the US. 3rd best selling console.
Do I miss something critical?
Shocking sales for Sonic, Sega releasing the same as Mario really shot themselves in the foot.
For comparison, does anyone know how much 3D All Stars, Galaxy or 3D World sold in their opening weeks?
@Anti-Matter doubt it very much, people buy the console for the software that's on it, if their software only really caters for a western market then it's going to fail in Japan. Not good in their home market, even though in this day and age they are technically another western console. Like a more popular Xbox over there now.
@Zuljaras is Switch currently selling more than the PS5 right now worldwide? No it's not, that 130 million is from almost 7 years, the PS5 is the best selling of this year except for 1 country Japan
@Zuljaras no, you're right, the Switch is selling incredibly well globally. Over 30 mil of those units alone are Japan, but 100 mil in the rest of the world is better than it sounds, as there are still a lot of people that don't buy consoles. America in particular has always had a weird view of gaming, but that slowly seems to be changing.
@KBuckley27 because most people who want one already have one. Sales inevitably slow when you reach 130 mil. As you said, it's been out almost 7 years.
Still waiting for some copypasta about how technically Spider Man crushed Mario in Japan digitally, and how Final Fantasy XVI is still on track for 15 million sold, even though it's now in bargain bins over there. Don't let me down John!
Damn, that's an awful debut for Sonic Superstars. It truly was a awful idea to release the game so close to Mario. The difference is pornographic!
@KBuckley27 it sold a lot more than ps4 which is 10 years on the market.
And ps5 sales will also slow down because Sony goes in the direction of 1 exclusive per year and next to that service games. Not the best way to go. Also wondering why people would buy a psvr2 since sony seems to have forgotten that peripheral within a year already.
Nice to see a Sonic game in the Japanese top ten, this rare phenomenon only happened once a few gen. I'm surprise the Xbox Series X finally sell more than the Xbox Series S, I wonder what change cause usually Series S should had sold more due to Xbox having almost little to no physical games release in Japan. Also kinda feel sorry to all 27 New 2DS LL owners who just recently bought their New 2DS LL only to find out they can't download anything on it.
I'm more shocked that Spider-Man 2 didn't cause a huge surge in PS5 sales.
I'm amazed that Spider Man did so poorly, even beside the Wonder Release.
We all grew up with the story of how after Takuya Yamashiro's father was killed investigating a spaceship that feel to earth from the planet spider, Yamashiro was given control of a giant lion shaped combat robot by an alien who shape shifted into a spider to become his mentor, in exchange for vowing to hunt down and kill the group behind his father's death.
The Embracery from Hell! SPIDERMAN!
Oh wait is that not the plot of the game? Lame.
Japan definitely seems like one console country.
As where the UK is pretty spread across all three.
@WiltonRoots
You forgot if I am very different customer of PS5 games.
I'm not even looking for AAA games.
I'm looking for more kids games on PS5.
Of course my kids games choice are not even on Top 10 chart above, but who cares.
I enjoy my choices from PS5 games I can consider.
@KBuckley27 That is true but for almost a 7 year old console it still sells like crazy! I doubt that the PS5 will be able to beat that in its lifespan. Also, the whole chip shortage period was really damaging!
@Friendly what will be the best selling console by the end of this year? if you say Switch you are lying
Not surprising at all seeing Wonder at the top, but didn't expect it to sell almost 9 times as much as Spider-Man 2 (which to be fair didn't sell that bad for a PS5 game in Japan), wonderful!
Sad about Superstars, but we all saw it coming with it being released so close to Wonder...
Other than those, happy to see that Pikmin 4 is still selling, if it keeps going like this it will reach 1 million in Japan alone!
@HeadPirate And don't forget about Takuya's greatest superpower... a machine gun!
Awesome! Such is the Wonderful Power of Nintendo, Mario and Elephants! Great sales for Spider-Man 2... but dang, poor Sonic. He deserved better.
All three games are awesome and deserve all the success they get, though.
A Bit low, isn't it, considering the size of the Switch's install base.
@OldGamer999 Yeah but that's cause the UK is three countries a.k.a. kingdoms: Scotland, England, and Ireland, the romance of the three kingdoms right there. Japan is only but one country so it make sense that there's only one dominant console there whereas in UK it spread across three cause Scot, Ire, and Eng all had their own taste of which console they like.
@KBuckley27
No one should be expecting the Switch to outsell the PS5 this year as one is in its twilight years and the other in its prime.
But that also doesn't take away fron the fact that Switch is still selling very well for a console in the 7th year of its life. It has also regularly been the best selling console in US even in 2023.
mario wonder is much lower then i expected... i figured it would break a million. i always though mario was bigger in japan then zelda..
@SBandy1 in japan yes.. japan is carrying the switch even though switch sales are down..overall..
Good software numbers overall. Wonder should have legs as well.
I'm one of those copies lol
@Serpenterror the United Kingdom is England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, definitely not Ireland 🇮🇪
@Anti-Matter Yep I know you full well have your own niche taste in games. I think some people assume that big western "AAA" releases will translate across the board but they rarely do, that whole gritty realism thing doesn't typically go down very well.
@johnedwin you never disappoint...I had bets you'd be in by 4pm UK time and I wasn't far wrong!
For comparision:
Odyssey 1st week Japan sales: 580000
3d World and Bowser's Fury: 250000
3D All stars: 210000
U Deluxe: 165000
So I definitely don't buy into the "disappointing sales" reaction.
@johnedwin Which isn't a bad drop since it was the best selling console last year. I think it's ok for next gen to finally start selling better than a 7 year old humble hybrid. Just means we are all ready for Switch 2! Raar!
spiderman miles morales only sold 18 thousand first week in japan so this is a big improvement
My wife is japanese.
I've traveled to Japan a few times to visit her family. It's a fantastic country.
But, my taste in games is completely different from Japan. So sales in Japan are a bit irrelevant to my taste. I just find it interesting, but it's "another world" there.
SWITCH sales have certainly surpassed all expectations... Over 130 million and still going strong. 👍
@johnedwin
Actually not just Japan. Switch has regularly outsold PS5 and Xbox in US including this year and it still sells well in Europe often swapping places between it and PS5.
And again, the console is in its 7th year. It is still selling remarkably well.
Mario Wonder selling well in Japan and Spider-Man 2 doing okay in Japan shouldn't really be shocking to anyone. Mario Wonder will be consistent in the charts over the next few months and Spider-Man 2 will fall down like most PS releases in Japan. Tbh I wasn't expecting Spider-Man 2 to even sell 77K so it did better than I expected but it was never going to be a big hit in Japan. Both games are wonderful though, I've been swapping between both and having a great time
Well deserved sales for Mario. Sonic deserves more sales than that. I wonder why Sonic does not sell very well in Japan. It can not be the general style of Sonic games, can it? Feels pretty Japanese to me.
@KBuckley27 don’t know who you’re trying to fanboy or defend or something?
Sure. The ps5 is the best selling console of THIS year. Ok. Fine. Whatever.
There’s a pretty big chance the switch will become the best selling console of all time.
@Serpenterror
You can download all you want. You just can't buy anything new or redeem codes.
Big difference.
Xbox always see a huge sales spike in Sept/Oct because English Language university semesters start large August or early Sept. It's mostly foreign students.
Lol... it's a Wonder Sony bothers shipping product to Japan at all nowadays.
RIP 2D Sonic
I wonder why Nintendo Switch units sales are not boosted by Super Mario Bros. Wonder release...
@AmplifyMJ Isn't Wale just another part of England?
only 600.000 for Super Mario Bros Wonder debut weeks? i was expecting at least 3 milions for it debut week, 600.000 seen too low considering 2D Mario always sell astronomically high.
@Serpenterror No, and it would take 2 seconds to Google that.
Switch console & game sales numbers are doing fine, especially for this point in the console's lifecycle. Compare it to end-console sales for the Wii (or any console really, the Wii is just the best comparison) and it's steady & strong with a slight tune downwards instead of the hard drop-off most consoles experience at the end of their lifecycle. I think Nintendo's happy to be hitting Par right now if it holds the tide for the next console's launch.
Super Mario Wonder 638K
Sonic Superstars 4k
Admittedly this is on Switch, Nintendo's flagship console, but the difference is still simply astronomical...
@BobaTheFett America has a weird view of gaming? What are you talking about?
Poor Sonic Superstar... It deserves more than that.
Didn't expect that drop in hardware PS5 sales. Maybe they should introduce a Japanese Spiderman Yasu Kashiraki.
@Serpenterror
England in its very own is a pretty good multi console buying compared to a lot of other countries.
I mean currently PS5 rules.
With Switch and Xbox 2nd or 3rd each month roughly.
But the sales amount sold are normally pretty close.
Also England is high in having more than just one console per household.
@BANJO The fact its Superstars on Switch at 4K and the other physical releases are nowhere to be seen.....uhoh.
@hippoeater have you been living under a rock? The American media has historically treated gamers like they're weirdos.
Honestly have been too busy with Superstars to play Wonder much. Looking forward to it though!
No one around the globe should be surprised by Mario release by now.
@SBandy1 2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 2.37 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 1.55 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.22 million units.Oct 8, 2023
@johnedwin
And? What region does that apply to?
Also where are you getting the Xbox numbers from as Microsoft does not give that information?
@johnedwin What region is that supposed to be? Not Japan, so Why do you even mention that?
In Japan according to Famitsu Switch ytd is 3.264.834, PS5 ytd is 2.140.847 and XBS ytd is 118.501.
Great debut for Mario Bros. Wonder. Probably hits 1M or darn close to that with digital.
@Haruki_NLI Exactly, the other physical versions for Sonic Superstars sold even less than the 4k the Switch version did. It deserves better, it's a good game..
@chapuH Numbers! Perspective! Data! Context! Thank you for this. This comment section was sorely missing all of the above.
@chapuH wow idk why I thought Odyssey woulda been a bigger sell then. Sure the install base is bigger now etc but still surprising
@johnedwin These charts really seem to bother you mate.
@johnedwin Dude, what on earth are you on about? Are you trolling? Stop it!
You're not even responding to anyone. You're just spamming nonsense.
Wow, the difference beetween Mario and Spidey its almost obscene, i wonder (pun intended) if its the same in other regions 🤔
Sure Mario beat Spider Man in SALES, but if you factor in the moons gravitational pull, and that Germany will some day have a larger, or smaller economy than Japan, then you can clearly see Spider Man is the winner. No contest.
@johnedwin Mario wonder outselling spiderman 2 isn't going to be the downfall of sony. Just accept that its selling more in a singular region. the console wars are a waste of everyones time. Both games can coexist without flining meaningless stats that don't invalidate the truth that Mario is dominating the japanese market
@Jhena sonic wasn't recieved nearly as well as mario and it came out so close to mario, spiderman and metal gear. Not everyone can spend 120 or more at the drop of a cap and some just have to choose to buy a game later. Plus sonic has been hemroiging good will since 2006 people titles essentially have to fight against the franchises own image
to put it into context their have been many switch games that have outsold mario wonder in it's first week in japan in fact some of these games have doubled and tripled mario wonder first week sales in japan for example splatoon 3 sold 3.45 million in it's first week in japan..
I totally forgot Pikmin 4 came out. What a ridiculous year.
@Friendly yeah, I mean I have a PS5 and a Switch (and Vita, 3dsXL, GBA SP, and portable emus). Normally I just kind of stare at itthe PS5 and try to think of something I want to play. The kids love it.
LOL at those Sonic numbers.
I guess Japan's wiser to the franchise's mediocrity than the sleepy West.
@EaglyBird
True, if I had to choose between Mario and Sonic, I would take Mario without a doubt.
Well better luck next time.
Mario outsold Sonic by over 150x!
Hey there @johnedwin, please try and put your thoughts into one comment. This just makes it easier to read and for people to reply rather than multiple comments. Thanks
@its_luke_c Looks like I missed the excitement and hilarity! I can imagine most of what I missed but I have to admit the mention of Germany baffles me.
@EriXz in the uk spidey outsold Mario. But I thought with a smaller margin.
@Maxz Yeah normally we'd get @westman98 pop in and drop some interesting stats, which I always enjoy...
@Jhena same it’s just more dependable
@JohnnyMind Excited by the potential lifetime WW sales of Pikmin 4. We could be witnessing its launch into something close to mainstream. Nintendo may finally be seeing some results in all their efforts to develop this IP into something valuable.
(That was written oddly, but no time for editing, heh.)
@BlubberWhale Couldn't agree more, it's so nice to see Pikmin 4 doing so well not only per se, but also because of the potential significance for the franchise going forward!
