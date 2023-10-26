The latest Japanese charts are here courtesy of Famitsu (thanks, Gematsu) and it showcases an absolutely stellar debut from Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Nintendo's latest flagship platformer has managed to shift an astonishing 638,634 units since its launch on October 20th, 2023, managing almost a full 600K more than Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which debuted at number two. (Update: The original article stated that Mario Wonder sold 668,634 units. However, this was an error from Gematsu and we have updated our article with the correct figure.)

The only other newcomer this week is Sega's Sonic Superstars for the Nintendo Switch, which managed to shift 4,128 units. It's not the most spectacular of starts for the blue blur, but Sega's mascot has always been more popular in the West than in Japan, and one does wonder whether Sega made the right move launching it so close to Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Otherwise, it's a strong week for the Switch, with Pikmin 4, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet maintaining solid performances. Detective Pikachu Returns, meanwhile, is still hanging in there, but its fall from number one down to number eight is definitely noteworthy.

Here's this week's top ten software sales in full:

[NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 638,634 (New) [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 77,348 (New) [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 10,554 (54,264) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 10,208 (922,606) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5,305 (5,520,260) [NSW] Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet (The Pokémon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,260 (5,163,082) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,923 (3,291,621) [NSW] Detective Pikachu Returns (The Pokemon Company, 10/06/23) – 4,718 (106,605) [NSW] Sonic Superstars (SEGA, 10/17/23) – 4,128 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3,615 (5,308,529)

Looking at hardware this week, it's a pretty familiar picture with the Switch OLED Model selling a further 51,931 units to maintain its position at number one. It's a solid lead, too, with the PlayStation 5 coming in at number two with 8,164 units sold; that's a big difference, to be sure!

Shout out to the 27 New 2DS LL units sold, too.

Here are the latest numbers on the hardware side of things:

Switch OLED Model – 51,931 (5,884,584) PlayStation 5 – 8,164 (3,928,515) Switch – 5,050 (19,576,467) Switch Lite – 5,269 (5,527,830) Xbox Series X – 2,585 (226,995) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,680 (589,721) PlayStation 4 – 1,437 (7,902,387) Xbox Series S – 163 (289,901) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 27 (1,192,535)

