Publisher QuByte Interactive has released the launch trailer for its upcoming 'horror life-sim' Bem Feito, launching on the Switch this week on November 9th, 2023.

The trailer evokes commercials from the '80s and '90s, featuring atmospheric clips, a soothing voiceover, and an appropriate CRT filter to make things look extra authentic. It's certainly a weird one, we'll give it that.

The gameplay featured from the middle point onwards, however, looks particularly intriguing, mixing life-sim mechanics with more abstract 'emulation' tools to create what looks to be quite an original experience.

Indeed, Bem Feito is described as a 'game within a game' and aims to play with users' expectations regarding conventional video game experiences. We're up for that.

Here's a peek at the key features:

- Take care of the general tasks around your home on B-613, your little planet.

- Wide variety of tools and tasks.

- Fish, cook, harvest fruits, water your garden bed, and much more.

- Incredible soundtrack.

- Beautiful graphics.

- Fun gameplay.

- Meet many little friends.

Will you be grabbing Bem Feito when it launches later this week? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.