Publisher QuByte Interactive has released the launch trailer for its upcoming 'horror life-sim' Bem Feito, launching on the Switch this week on November 9th, 2023.
The trailer evokes commercials from the '80s and '90s, featuring atmospheric clips, a soothing voiceover, and an appropriate CRT filter to make things look extra authentic. It's certainly a weird one, we'll give it that.
The gameplay featured from the middle point onwards, however, looks particularly intriguing, mixing life-sim mechanics with more abstract 'emulation' tools to create what looks to be quite an original experience.
Indeed, Bem Feito is described as a 'game within a game' and aims to play with users' expectations regarding conventional video game experiences. We're up for that.
Here's a peek at the key features:
- Take care of the general tasks around your home on B-613, your little planet.
- Wide variety of tools and tasks.
- Fish, cook, harvest fruits, water your garden bed, and much more.
- Incredible soundtrack.
- Beautiful graphics.
- Fun gameplay.
- Meet many little friends.
Will you be grabbing Bem Feito when it launches later this week? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
The idea, and the trailer, seem great, but I'm dubious as to how well it will actually entertain once the novelty of its USP wears off.
Perfect trailer. I would have hated to have half a clue what the game is like.
To anyone curious, "bem feito" would translate literally to "well made" / "well done". In Brazil, when it's used standalone in a sentence it's usually to say "that's what you get! (for doing that bad/stupid thing)".
