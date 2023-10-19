Update #2 [Thu 19th Oct, 2023 01:45 BST]: This is your reminder that the latest track and cup update is now playable in F-Zero 99. Keep in mind this update contains "the final new tracks" although "additional updates" will be released in the future.

Update #1: An update via Nintendo of America's social media account has mentioned how this update contains "the final new tracks", but there will still be "additional updates" in the future.

Nintendo of America: "This update contains the final new tracks. Additional updates will be released in the future."

F-Zero 99 launched on Switch last month after a surprise Nintendo Direct announcement.

Original [Wed 18th Oct, 2023 02:45 BST]: Nintendo's new battle royale game F-Zero 99 has been receiving regular updates, and the next one will add three more tracks to the game.

As highlighted on Nintendo's Japanese website, speed demons can look forward to Mute City III, Red Canyon II, and Fire Field on 19th October. In addition to this, the King League will also begin to show up in the Grand Prix mode.

According to the same source, F-Zero 99 will "continue to be updated" in the future. This follows on from a track and cup update at the end of September, as well as a software update for the title last week.

Keep in mind, to download and play F-Zero 99 you need to be a subscriber of the Nintendo Switch Online service.

