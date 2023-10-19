I wish I cared more about this game, but I don't, sadly. I think F-Zero 99 is a cool concept--the Skyway is a great feature with an equally clever name, for example. But I dunno. Outside of Tetris, these "99" games have never been able to hold my attention for very long. I'm also just not much of an F-Zero guy.

I've instead been getting my competitive online racing fix from Disney Speedstorm, which just went free-to-play a few weeks ago. I've already sank like 50 hours into it, which is kinda nuts. I know it sounds stupid, but even though I'm not paying for microtransactions, the grinding is part of the fun. I enjoy checking back in every day for new challenges, and the constant reward loop is very satisfying. It's not always a huge prize, but I feel like I unlock at least some little something every single race. Even though there aren't many tracks in the rotation, I just can't stop chipping away little by little at unlocking all the characters and upgrading my stats.

Compare that to F-Zero 99, and what worthwhile rewards are there to keep me engaged? I can level up, which is nothing more than bragging rights. I can unlock achievements which, again, are just bragging rights. Or I can unlock different paint jobs for one of only four cars. It's just not enough incentive to keep me playing and is one of the reasons why I fell off after like an hour. There's no rewards that make me think, "Oh that's so cool, I need to unlock that!"

Unless you just absolutely love the core gameplay, I don't think this is a game worth coming back to again and again. It was the same problem with Pac-Man 99 and Mario 35--fun games, sure, but what is the greater goal I'm working toward? Mario Kart 8 has a similar problem. I love that game to pieces, but I get tired of racing online with no other incentive than to watch my VR go up when I win and back down when I lose. The next Mario Kart desperately needs a more engaging system of some kind, where you're getting tangible rewards instead of the only reward being the friends you made along the way.