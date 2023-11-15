If you've been itching for a physical release of the rather brilliant Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Night on Nintendo Switch, then your patience has paid off.

Publisher Clear River Games is handling the physical edition for Ender Lilies, with the game set to launch on January 11th, 2024 in Europe. It won't come with any fancy bits and bobs, but you will have a reversible cover sleeve if the standard design isn't quite to your fancy.

We reviewed Ender Lilies back in 2021 and awarded the game a score of 9/10, calling it "one of the strongest Metroidvanias of 2021, and easily one of the best examples of the genre on Switch". It boasts gorgeous visuals and a stunning soundtrack, but we did also note that the difficult might be a bit much for some.